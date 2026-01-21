US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump has been lying awake posting memes about taking Greenland, in case you were wondering how stable the genius is right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 21st, 2026

Although we’re reasonably convinced that Donald Trump keeps falling asleep in meetings because he’s 79, eats a high-fat diet, doesn’t get much exercise, and has to listen to Marco Rubio, it’s also clear that his social media habits aren’t helping.

The president is well known for jumping on Truth Social to rant about something he’s just seen on the news, or to gripe about imagined slights from people, companies, and countries, even in the middle of the night.

He’s also a big fan of a meme.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, he posted some images about the USA taking over Greenland – his current unhinged obsession.

This one showed some of the European heads in the Oval Office being briefed on the land grab.

The White House proudly shared his other ridiculous post.

Truth Social post by Trump showing him planting a US flag on Greenland, flanked by Vance and Rubio.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

This is the guy with the nuclear codes. People weren’t surprised, but they were exasperated.

