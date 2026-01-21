Donald Trump has been lying awake posting memes about taking Greenland, in case you were wondering how stable the genius is right now

US donald trump greenland

Although we’re reasonably convinced that Donald Trump keeps falling asleep in meetings because he’s 79, eats a high-fat diet, doesn’t get much exercise, and has to listen to Marco Rubio, it’s also clear that his social media habits aren’t helping.

The president is well known for jumping on Truth Social to rant about something he’s just seen on the news, or to gripe about imagined slights from people, companies, and countries, even in the middle of the night.

He’s also a big fan of a meme.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, he posted some images about the USA taking over Greenland – his current unhinged obsession.

This one showed some of the European heads in the Oval Office being briefed on the land grab.

OH MY GOSH! He actually just posted this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Un23TK4fBE — George (@BehizyTweets) January 20, 2026

The White House proudly shared his other ridiculous post.

This is the guy with the nuclear codes. People weren’t surprised, but they were exasperated.

1.

It’s 1 am and Trump is awake posting AI images of him taking over Greenland. This is where we are as a country. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/Hrmb6pXcYW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 20, 2026

2.

What in the actual fuck? Are all federal Twitter accounts run by middle school bullies now? How is any of this global takeover crap making it easier to pay the mortgage or lower health care costs? (Hint: these are all rhetorical questions) https://t.co/7xxbbK8Ykg — Kelly Breen (@KellyBreenMI) January 20, 2026

3.

4.

Hey not to get political on main but how is this a real tweet from the White House https://t.co/lmZnbclGfz — Lyss 📈 (@lysshoude) January 20, 2026

5.

You forgot to use your new flag. pic.twitter.com/lJoGIDsPyT — Jon Burke 🌍 (@jonburkeUK) January 20, 2026

6.

Trump’s 1 AM inauguration fantasy of annexing Greenland proves he’s still the same unhinged wannabe emperor, 25th Amendment, anyone? — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) January 20, 2026

7.

Think Trump needs to adjust his diet and sleep patterns — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 20, 2026

8.

Literally nobody wants this https://t.co/MNOIsNBUg1 — Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) January 20, 2026

9.