What’s the most ‘main character’ moment you’ve witnessed that went horribly wrong? – 17 arrogant behaviours that didn’t go to plan

We’re all the main character in the story of our own lives, but I’ve you’ve got any sense then you try to act with a bit of humility.

Sadly, not everyone got the memo. Which explains some of the showboating behaviour you’ve likely seen at one time or another.

Watching these moments of arrogance go wrong is always delightful though, prompting Exact-Contract1004 to ask Reddit:

What is the most ‘main character’ moment you’ve ever witnessed in real life that went horribly wrong?

Get ready to experience maximum schadenfreude with these top replies…

1.

‘Girl is very talented at singing. However annoying she was about it, no one could take that away from her. She has a beautiful voice. ‘After she graduated and her youngest brother was a freshman at our high school, she came into the chorus room before class started and had him start playing a song on the piano while she sang. ‘Most people were ignoring it, still talking with their friends. I was grimacing in my seat because she was clearly trying to have an “and everybody clapped” moment and it was not successful. ‘Halfway through the song, the chorus teacher came in, looked at her with no love or admiration, and just said, “Get out.” ‘One of the most awkward things I have ever witnessed.’

-two_oh_seven

2.

‘A ‘LinkedIn Influencer’ trying to stage a photo of him helping a homeless man. The man told him to ‘piss off’ mid-photo’

-Healthylife55

3.

‘I watched a drunk guy show up to a house party then immediately throw a potted plant on the floor of the entry way while yelling “You can’t fuck with me! I’m a man I’ll do what I want!” ‘He was in that house maybe 20 seconds before he was tackled out the front door and beaten to a pulp in the yard.’

-Zer01South

4.

‘Co-worker quit to start his own business. He tried to do the “Who’s coming with me?” bit from Jerry Maguire. The business failed within two months.’

-Sufficient_Cod1948

5.

‘At the end of one of my son’s soccer games, they lined up to high-five each other and say “good game”. Pretty standard formality. One guy on his team, who was known to have anger issues, refused to high-five a guy who’d fouled him during the game, and said “catch cancer” instead of “good game”. ‘Turns out the kid on the other team — who’d already been yellow-carded and apologized mid-game, mind you — was an actual cancer survivor. I’ve never seen a brawl break out quicker, and never during the “good game” ritual. Mouthy kid kicked off the team for the season, no refund. He was not missed.’

-VelvetyDogLips

6.

‘I used to work with an older woman who was a bit of a pain. She refused to learn new things (wanted nothing to do with computers as they started coming in, etc.) and was basically petty and stuck in her ways. Whenever something didn’t go the way she wanted it to, she would “quit” her job, and then our director would come down and talk her into staying. ‘One week while the director was on vacation, she didn’t like something the manager asked her to do so she again “quit”. I took that opportunity to immediately organize a retirement party for her. As the director was on vacation, there was no one to talk her into staying, and with the party getting organized within hours and everyone congratulating her, she realized she would actually have to retire to avoid embarrassing herself. ‘I didn’t miss her.’

-10S_NE1

7.

‘The worst one that I have ever witnessed was a colleague in my first job out of college in the 2000s. The company was downsizing due to the recession and he, along with many others, was let go as a result. It was also his first job out of college and he had only worked here for a few months. On his last day of work, he sent an email to the entire company (which was several thousand people at the time). In this email, he named every single person he disliked, detailed everything that he thought was wrong with the company, and ended it by urging the”good ones” to rise up and quit in solidarity. I think he saw this as his Spartacus moment, but in reality he was really just a 22-year-old pseudo-intellectual with anger management issues. This email went down in infamy’

-Dry-Subject-718

8.

‘YouTube “prank” person with a huge following booked the 3000 cap venue I worked at for his live show (out of his own pocket, no promoter would touch it, immediate red flag). They spent the whole day in “technical rehearsals” with no clear plan of what the show was even about but making the venue staff change all kinda of things to accommodate them. Come show time, venue maybe has 50-100 people in it, mostly parents who had brought their kids along, presumably at their kids’ insistence. Prank guy gets cold feet and freezes at the side of the stage and sends his mates on to fill the time, they just do wrestling moves on each other and some weird pre-recorded bit where they try to convince their friend he had cancer and was dying. Not even sure they understood what a prank was at this point, they certainly didn’t understand good acting. As soon as people start loudly walking out the main guy comes on stage to give a speech and just goes off on a 10 minute rant about how impressive his YouTube channel is and if you don’t know what that means then you don’t know anything. He walks off the stage leaving his mates standing there discussing if they should keep doing wrestling moves. Incredible performance.’

-AbbreviationsFar9644

9.