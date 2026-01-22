Interviewers have been sharing the weird reasons they instantly decided not to hire candidates – 17 examples of how not to job hunt

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Job hunting is a pain. As well as worrying about money, you’ve got to prepare a CV, write a covering letter, and win over people in the interview.

If you’re looking for a job, improve your chances of success by avoiding the weird behaviour that DemonSkank stumbled across when they put the following question to interviewers over on r/AskReddit:

‘People who have conducted job interviews, what’s something someone said/did that made you instantly decide not to hire them?’

Here are the top replies from people who are presumably still signing on…

1.

‘Had a guy show up to a design interview with my work in his portfolio.’

-killersim

2.

‘Told about how he stole goods from a store they worked at, put them in his buddy’s car, called the cops so his buddy would get arrested. Then slept with his buddy’s girlfriend while the buddy was in jail. ‘All this in response to the question, “Tell us about a time when you had an ethical dilemma, what did you do, and what was the outcome?” ‘Apparently his buddy’s was cheating him on their shared drug business and so he told us what he did when his best friend wasn’t splitting the profits 50/50.’

-C130IN

3.

‘Candidate kept boasting about how many languages he speaks even though it was not a requirement for the position. Finally asked him in which foreign language he was most fluent, and he replied Spanish. Followed up with a simple question asked in Spanish. He did not speak Spanish.’

-L48Shark

4.

‘She brought her boyfriend and the boyfriend was answering all the questions.’

-Medium-Sized-Jaque

5.

‘He pulled his pants down to his knees, to fix/tuck in his shirt. Didn’t break eye contact with me as he stood up to do it.’

-chrec

6.

‘Interviewing for an IT position, asked a basic question about virus removal. “Oh I dunno my husband does that”

Well then tell him to apply’

-xMcRaemanx

7.

‘Described former colleagues as ‘bitches’ within fifteen minutes of the interview starting. I ended it immediately.’

-GlitteringFlame888

8.

‘She sat down, plunked her purse on the desk and started with, “I need to let you know, I have issues.”‘

-DrakeSavory

9.