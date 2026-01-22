Karoline Leavitt claimed Donald Trump’s Davos speech got ‘rave reviews’ and the propaganda police made a citizen’s arrest

Politics davos donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Lying as Donald Trump is one thing. Lying for Donald Trump takes a whole different level of disconnect.

Which brings us to White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

During an appearance on Fox News after Trump’s wildly rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Leavitt told viewers that the President’s speech garnered nothing but positive reviews. Five stars, we tell you!

Leavitt: His speech… it has rave reviews. The president really struck an inspirational tone. pic.twitter.com/J8nIjNlKYk — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

Kudos to Leavitt for the energy she puts into these lies. The only problem is that there is footage for the whole world to see of the President bumbling through an hour-long address to the world which wasn’t so much low energy as absolute zero.

Yeah, he really left the whole audience speechless. https://t.co/PwzeeS2uJ4 pic.twitter.com/V35tI9NnUz — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 21, 2026

It’s a shame Leavitt was born when she was. Propaganda is much harder to peddle when everyone can see with their own eyes exactly what happened.

The Press Secretary’s attempt at spin control drew out an endless string of clap backs on Twitter.

1.

this is like north korean level glazing https://t.co/ht9deYLNm4 — em 💌 (@polisciqueen2) January 21, 2026

2.

North Korea level cope https://t.co/lZNgk0GTOi — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 21, 2026

3.

She is Vaclav Havel’s sign in the shop window that Carney talked about. Living the lie. Everyone knows Trump was incoherent and rambled like a drunk uncle before the whole world, but she has to plaster on the weird smile and say the exact opposite. They all do. https://t.co/xlPOAOf2tU — D.W. Lafferty 🇨🇦 (@rightscholar) January 21, 2026

4.

Stockholm syndrome is a real thing. https://t.co/ExNHij8HT0 — The Good Trouble Show with Matt Ford (@GoodTroubleShow) January 22, 2026

5.

Leavitt simply has no clue. She lies with a straight face, repeatedly, and will keep doing so until she is removed. — Michael D. Swaine (@Dalzell60) January 21, 2026

6.

What is it like living in an alternate reality where she actually believes this? — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) January 21, 2026

7.