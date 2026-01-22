Politics davos donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt claimed Donald Trump’s Davos speech got ‘rave reviews’ and the propaganda police made a citizen’s arrest

Saul Hutson. Updated January 22nd, 2026

Lying as Donald Trump is one thing. Lying for Donald Trump takes a whole different level of disconnect.

Which brings us to White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

During an appearance on Fox News after Trump’s wildly rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Leavitt told viewers that the President’s speech garnered nothing but positive reviews. Five stars, we tell you!

Kudos to Leavitt for the energy she puts into these lies. The only problem is that there is footage for the whole world to see of the President bumbling through an hour-long address to the world which wasn’t so much low energy as absolute zero.

It’s a shame Leavitt was born when she was. Propaganda is much harder to peddle when everyone can see with their own eyes exactly what happened.

The Press Secretary’s attempt at spin control drew out an endless string of clap backs on Twitter.

