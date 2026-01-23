News january 6 police

A cop beaten up on January 6 had a magnificently NSFW message for the Maga lawmaker who said the riots were nothing to do with Donald Trump

Saul Hutson. Updated January 23rd, 2026

The storming of the Washington, DC Capitol on January 6, 2021 was one of the darkest days in American history and the fallout continues to get worse.

Congress held a hearing to talk with special counsel, Jack Smith, about January 6. Smith was on hand to defend his charges against Donald Trump and his role in inciting the riots.

Many of the police officers who were attacked on January 6th showed up as well.

One in particular, Michael Fanone, took exception to the line of questioning coming from Texas State rep, Troy Nehls.

Nehls spoke to Smith, and the room, about how he felt that the police force and leadership was responsible for what went wrong that day.

That’s when Fanone had heard enough. See if you can catch what happens when he clears his throat.

Well, that’s one way to object.

Things got even more heated when alt-right conspiracy nut, Ivan Raiklin, showed up to provoke Fanone further.

This was not a good day for Fanone, or America. But at least everyone could agree that his cough was the response this committee deserved.

