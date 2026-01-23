A mega Maga took aim at Trump nemesis Gavin Newsome and ended up blowing their own face off

US Gavin newsom magas

Like us you probably hadn’t previously come across Hunter Eagleman – most American name we’ve ever seen, frankly – but here’s how he sums himself up over on Twitter: ‘America First – @GuntherEagleman’s Twin Brother – 30 year LEO – Retired Homicide Detective – Let’s do this!.’

And we mention him because he wasn’t happy that California governor and Trump nemesis Gavin Newsome had got on a plane to go to the Davos economic forum in Switzerland.

Here he is (Newsom, not Eagleman) in action.

This clip is exactly why the White House didn’t want Gavin Newsom anywhere near Davos. Because he doesn’t do the “bow your head and smile” routine. He says it out loud, on camera, in front of the world and makes Trump’s chaos look as unserious as it actually is. pic.twitter.com/enDZhiN2na — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

So unhappy, in fact, that @Hunter_Eagleman posted this on Twitter.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it was a hall of fame self-own for reasons which may or may not – surely may! – already be apparent.

1.

Switzerland is

Not in central asia or the Caucasus or in the Caspian sea https://t.co/HGSNzr7Tu8 — Cyno (@CarrotsRppl2) January 22, 2026

2.

Damn man, way to fight those myths about us Americans not knowing geography by relocating Switzerland to the Caucasus. https://t.co/Df83mWhuah — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) January 22, 2026

3.

You know Switzerland is next to France and Italy, right? That’s Georgia. Both flags are red and white with crosses, but still. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zcheFWBqFG — Agorist Nexus (Brandon) (@AgoristN) January 22, 2026

4.

That's not where Switzerland is. MAGAs are dumb as shit. pic.twitter.com/BJ7dn6GHM3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 22, 2026

5.

>America First Can't even get California's borders correct (and Switzerland is also wrong) AI has shown us how stupid these people are. https://t.co/Wo4u6unqs8 — Peter Lote 🌹 (@Peter_Lote) January 22, 2026

6.

7.

Embarrassed for you for your geographic illiteracy. — Kaiser Kuo (@KaiserKuo) January 22, 2026

8.

Newsom is so powerful that he relocated Switzerland to the Caucuses and enlarged it by a factor of ten. Remember that these people have the same vote as you. https://t.co/1706wyGTNR — Suzuki Nathie 🇺🇦🇬🇱 (@SkoczSteven) January 23, 2026

9.

US geography knowledge in a nutshell.

🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/R6bXsNAxuV — Martin "glücklicher Sisyphos" Jende (@MartinJende) January 23, 2026

To conclude …

Yeah @GavinNewsom you are governor of California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and Mexico. Why are you in Armenia and Azerbaijan and Georgia? https://t.co/rHyHfSadF1 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 22, 2026

