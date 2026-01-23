US donald trump

Donald Trump got his war and peace (not the book) mixed up aboard Air Force One and the alarm bells have never rung louder

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Time to take to the skies on Air Force One, where Donald Trump was celebrating a triumphant day trip to Davos, securing exactly the same rights in Greenland that he already had while at the same time managing the impossible by uniting Europe as one.

Bravo, Mr President!

But never let it be said that Trump ever rests when it comes to securing world peace. Or is that waging world war? It’s hard to tell sometimes because, well, listen.

Next he’ll be consuming the nuclear codes with his football pools numbers (one for younger readers, there).

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

Source @Acyn