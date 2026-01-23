Donald Trump got his war and peace (not the book) mixed up aboard Air Force One and the alarm bells have never rung louder

US donald trump

Time to take to the skies on Air Force One, where Donald Trump was celebrating a triumphant day trip to Davos, securing exactly the same rights in Greenland that he already had while at the same time managing the impossible by uniting Europe as one.

Bravo, Mr President!

But never let it be said that Trump ever rests when it comes to securing world peace. Or is that waging world war? It’s hard to tell sometimes because, well, listen.

Trump: Peace is so destructive for everyone. I mean countries that are not involved. It’s so destructive for everyone… when you have wars. pic.twitter.com/IZVJ200lIm — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2026

Next he’ll be consuming the nuclear codes with his football pools numbers (one for younger readers, there).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

He’s completely fucked up. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 23, 2026

2.

“Peace is so destructive for everyone. Even countries that are not involved. It’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars.” He is completely incapable of forming two coherent sentences one after the other at this point. Shouldn’t be very long now. pic.twitter.com/5lkxD5kha1 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) January 23, 2026

3.

His brain is fried https://t.co/eUof8ri4Tu — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 22, 2026

4.

It’s wild watching his cognitive decline happen live on TV — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 23, 2026

5.

One day, not do long from now, America will have a president whose politics will be contested but whose mental acuity won’t be. https://t.co/GRwvTcgfSF — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 23, 2026

6.

7.

This is the same guy who is begging for the Nobel Peace Prize. His brain is completely fried. — (@ChidiNwatu) January 23, 2026

8.

D E M E N T I A https://t.co/LkznlVZawa — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 23, 2026

9.

hummana hummana hummana https://t.co/kMkv5d4KNl — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2026

10.

Grandpa’s off the meds again. — Frank C (@FrankC164) January 22, 2026

11.

Man who begged for peace prize: “Peace is so destructive” https://t.co/AhJEeyMQvF — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) January 23, 2026

To conclude …

BREAKING: In a shocking memory lapse, Donald Trump completely merges the words “war” and “peace” saying that “peace is destructive” for everyone. Donald Trump is deteriorating fast and anyone who disagrees is lying to you.

pic.twitter.com/BetJqTkbj7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 23, 2026

READ MORE

JD Vance compared the US economy to the Titanic, and these 17 brutal takedowns might just give him that sinking feeling

Source @Acyn