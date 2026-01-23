JD Vance said all violent protesters would go to jail and our hypocrisy-o-meter just blew up – 15 storming smackdowns

Politics january 6 JD Vance

JD Vance really believes in stopping criminal activity disguised as political protest.

He wants the American people to know that he will not tolerate the storming of buildings or the assault of police officers.

He shared this message on his own Twitter account, where anyone can comment.

That might’ve been a mistake.

Our plan is very simple: if you storm a church or assault a federal officer, we’re going to do everything we can to put you in prison. pic.twitter.com/xaio0CzFmq — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 22, 2026

The ideas that Vance is sharing here are valiant. Unfortunately, they don’t exactly align with his boss’s actions.

The swiftness with which the replies swooped in to point this out was admirable.

But pardon people who storm the US Capitol building to overthrow a democratic election and assault police officers? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 22, 2026

Your boss pardoned everyone who stormed the Capitol https://t.co/92c8IbRK1B — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) January 22, 2026

Unless your fanbase is doing it, right? pic.twitter.com/epC1nKWo8i — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) January 22, 2026

But if you storm the capitol and assault 140 federal officers, we will give you a pardon and make you a social media celebrity. https://t.co/LDQqUafdw0 — Dave Thul (@davethul) January 22, 2026

Unless you do it upon behalf of Donald J Trump – then pardon for life! pic.twitter.com/Odb3NXx3zh — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 22, 2026

About 1500 people who raided the capitol and assaulted DC police officers were pardoned by this administration btw https://t.co/e7oJrx7Gm0 — Paddy Romp (@PaddyRomp) January 22, 2026

