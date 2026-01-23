Life maths

This teacher’s most unfortunate schoolboy error went wildly viral and it wasn’t just the teacher not getting it

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Not the first time we’ve featured kids’ homework on these pages and it doubtless won’t be the last.

But as ever it’s not what the child did that sent its viral, it’s the teacher’s most unfortunate making. And this one which has just gone viral on Twitter is a classic of the genre.

And here it is again just in case it was tricky to see in full.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

Precisely.

Except some people were still not getting it.

To conclude …

And because it got us in the mood for this sort of thing, remember this one from back in the day?

And this one.

Who’d be a teacher, right?

Source @mathladyhazel