Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the media’s wild double standard in reporting Trump’s cognitive abilities (or otherwise) and totally nailed it

It’s hard to watch a video of Donald Trump and not notice his disturbing mental and physical decline. Hell, it’s hard to watch a video of Donald Trump, full stop.

That’s the point Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to make when it comes to what we’re all seeing with our own eyes.

Here’s AOC talking to the double standard the media seems to be applying to coverage of Trump’s physical and mental stability vs. that of former President Joe Biden only a few years ago.

🚨 BREAKING: AOC just called out the media for spending years fixated on Biden’s cognition while barely touching Trump’s very real cognitive decline and escalating erratic behavior. None of this is normal. And pretending it is, is journalistic malpractice. pic.twitter.com/QQHGwk81sZ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

The impact continues to send shockwaves throughout both political parties.

On one side, the entire party had to realign behind a different presidential candidate. On the other side, Trump and his maga morons are holding the United States, and the rest of the world really, hostage to their close-minded beliefs.

AOC’s takedown brought out the applause on Twitter.

1.

it’s wild how the narrative shifts depending on who’s in the spotlight — Crypto Daddy ֎ (@cryptodaaddy) January 22, 2026

2.

Well said, nobody can look at this dude and think he’s not declining — FishFlakes (@Fish_Flakes546) January 22, 2026

3.

Exactly. Piers Morgan slaughtered Biden and his friends for not doing enough to get him retired. Same Piers hasn’t once criticised Trump on his cognitive decline or mixed words or mistakes. Sickening. They are not professional journalists. — Harry (@HarryHarryshud) January 22, 2026

4.

It’s not ONLY journalistic malpractice, it’s wholly and entirely un-American and NOT how authentic patriots who love our country ‘operate’!

TELL THE TRUTH! — Stephanie ✨🧳✈️ (@StephsMundo) January 22, 2026

5.

6.

She told no lies. https://t.co/Jik1VLFc0G — Grippy Ma (@doctuh_p) January 22, 2026

7.

She seems pretty freaked out. A lot of them do, recently. I think they know how bad Trump’s health has gotten and everyone in DC waiting for it to explode. — shelfstable (@SoyBoyOfficial) January 22, 2026

.

8.

Exactly!!!! I just watched that orange fool LIE about drug prices with imaginary foreign leaders. Nothing on local world news stations… — Christ Puncher (@LordPinicus) January 22, 2026

9.

Jake Tapper is the poster boy. — ForDemocracy (@cow_belle65) January 22, 2026

10.

The problem is the media doesn’t care what AOC says. Only what Tramp & MAGA want them to say. — Patricia Thomas (@Patrici58026450) January 22, 2026

11.

The media was complicit it letting trump take office again. They wanted a someone who gave them ridiculous headlines every single fucking day instead of someone, Biden, who was doing the actual fucking work a president should be doing. https://t.co/383zT1GEx3 — Joon (@Jocelynjoon18) January 22, 2026

12.

That’s what happens when billionaires control the worlds media, its their skewed agenda that gets pushed. Society has been dumbed down to such a level the majority can’t see it. — FH1886 (@Indy2TheReturn) January 22, 2026

13.

It’s crazy how the media keeps talking about Biden but ignores Trump’s real problems. This isn’t normal and pretending it is just shows how unfair reporting can be. — ISIP🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@001Xtasy) January 22, 2026

Source: Twitter @allenanalysis