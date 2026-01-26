US AOC donald trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the media’s wild double standard in reporting Trump’s cognitive abilities (or otherwise) and totally nailed it

Saul Hutson. Updated January 26th, 2026

It’s hard to watch a video of Donald Trump and not notice his disturbing mental and physical decline. Hell, it’s hard to watch a video of Donald Trump, full stop.

That’s the point Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to make when it comes to what we’re all seeing with our own eyes.

Here’s AOC talking to the double standard the media seems to be applying to coverage of Trump’s physical and mental stability vs. that of former President Joe Biden only a few years ago.

The impact continues to send shockwaves throughout both political parties.

On one side, the entire party had to realign behind a different presidential candidate. On the other side, Trump and his maga morons are holding the United States, and the rest of the world really, hostage to their close-minded beliefs.

AOC’s takedown brought out the applause on Twitter.

Source: Twitter @allenanalysis