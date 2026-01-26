Politics lbc lewis goodall priti patel

Priti Patel was taken to task over the latest Brexit fallout and her response surely tells you as much about Patel as it does the UK’s European exit

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2026

To the studios of LBC now, where Lewis Goodall took once (and future?) Tory leader wannabe and current shadow cabinet member Priti Patel to task over where the UK finds itself now the thick end of a decade after the Brexit vote.

You’ll probably know Goodall from his various presenting roles on the station and from the fabulous Newsagents podcast, so you won’t be surprised to know he was keen to hear from Patel where she thought Brexit left the UK right now.

And the look on her face might be the most entraining thing we’ll see today.

And did these people say it best? Probably.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

James May had the funniest and most brutally on-point response after Kelvin MacKenzie complained about getting a second speeding ticket

Source @LBC