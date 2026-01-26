Priti Patel was taken to task over the latest Brexit fallout and her response surely tells you as much about Patel as it does the UK’s European exit

Politics lbc lewis goodall priti patel

To the studios of LBC now, where Lewis Goodall took once (and future?) Tory leader wannabe and current shadow cabinet member Priti Patel to task over where the UK finds itself now the thick end of a decade after the Brexit vote.

You’ll probably know Goodall from his various presenting roles on the station and from the fabulous Newsagents podcast, so you won’t be surprised to know he was keen to hear from Patel where she thought Brexit left the UK right now.

And the look on her face might be the most entraining thing we’ll see today.

‘Thanks for the lecture, Lewis!’ The Tory’s Dame Priti Patel goes at it with @Lewis_Goodall over the impact of Brexit on the UK’s standing in the world. pic.twitter.com/WHhlfM3fCS — LBC (@LBC) January 25, 2026

And did these people say it best? Probably.

1.

She sits there with a face like she’s sucking a lemon because she doesn’t like being asked uncomfortable questions. — BryanBusinesslamb (@BBusinesslamb) January 25, 2026

2.

Best part of a decade to get derisory trade deals with the US & Australia.

Meanwhile we are out of the biggest trading block in the World, one that is right on our doorstep. — Any Fule kno (@MaySting1) January 25, 2026

3.

Is right @lewis_goodall The facts always rattle Brextremist cult members. pic.twitter.com/h1T7j4Qd4y — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) January 25, 2026

4.

She is still in the first stage of grief over her failed Brexit, still in denial. Only anger, bargaining, depression, before she finally accepts what a total disaster it has been for everyone. — El_Pezza (@El_Pezza) January 25, 2026

5.

Well done @lewis_goodall Takes me back to the Brextremist refrain that the EU was irrelevant to our security; that our security was ensured by NATO…. #NotSoMuch https://t.co/tJbHhaHm8b — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) January 25, 2026

6.

Lewis is absolutley spot on there. — James Arnolds (@arnolds_ja42039) January 25, 2026

7.

Priti Patel here, oscillating between the vapid stupidity that attracted her to Boris Johnson and her customary aggression under polite pressure. Brexiteers absolutely cannot cope with being faced with the real life consequences of their massive blunder. pic.twitter.com/HYN55QXsDh — Brendan May (@bmay) January 26, 2026

8.

The very essence of hard-faced arrogance. pic.twitter.com/tToqFgpv4y — Neil 🇵🇸 #FBPE #NoPasaran ✊ #WokeAs (@HullDockster) January 25, 2026

9.

Sorry, couldn’t watch. Can’t stand listening to her. pic.twitter.com/PooRUEaNKr — They Call Me Mr Tibbles 🇪🇺 (@Mr_Tibbles_) January 26, 2026

