James May had the funniest and most brutally on-point response after Kelvin MacKenzie complained about getting a second speeding ticket

To the world – briefly – of former newspaper editor and radio owner Kelvin MacKenzie, who’s been having a moan on Twitter after he racked up not one but two speeding tickets in a 20mph zone.

Just been nicked for a second time for doing more than 20mph in outer London while a mate of mine in North London faces losing his licence soon for running up 12pts for breaking that limit 4 times.

There will be record driving disqualification going through the courts. . Khan… — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) January 25, 2026

New dictionary definition of schadenfreude just dropped!

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point and enjoyable responses …

1.

Rubbish. If you can’t control your vehicle and drive at 20mph then you shouldn’t have a license. — Holywood Cyclist (@HolywoodCyclist) January 25, 2026

2.

It’s pretty grim at the moment, so here’s some good news. pic.twitter.com/lVhSN5JNVw — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) January 25, 2026

3.

If hit at 30mph you are 5x more likely to die than at 20mph. Hit a child at 30mph and survival is 50/50. 20mph gives the child a 90% chance of survival. The evidence is very strong. So it is about the trade offs we want to make as a society. — mbetts (@mbetts) January 25, 2026

4.

Take responsibility for your own actions you tool — Pete Rigby (@PeteRigby) January 25, 2026

5.

If you are incapable of driving at 20mph perhaps you shouldn't be driving at all?@kelvmackenzie pic.twitter.com/mve3KZNCSQ — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) January 25, 2026

6.

Lol. Idiot tax — Bob From Accounts 🚲 (@BobFromAccounts) January 25, 2026

… no-one said it better than the estimable James May.

Top tip from someone who helped develop a Driving Theory Test app: The number inside your car needs to be equal to, or lower than, the one displayed on the massive sign visible through the window. https://t.co/7X8eEPJlWJ — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 26, 2026

A top tip indeed sir!

Good advice – do you think it will catch on? — ed moses (@edmoses) January 26, 2026

No. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 26, 2026

Not everyone was buying it.

Well the number outside should be realistic as well. And not create a situation where a tap on pedal gets you over the limit.

Because that's what it is designed for, to make driving impossible and thus a vial option.

It is to discourage driving in their 15 minutes cities. — DeController (@DeController) January 26, 2026

How do you manage in car parks? — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 26, 2026

The world is in two camps – those who think James May was the only good thing to come out of Top Gear. And everyone else.

