Celebrity cars james may

James May had the funniest and most brutally on-point response after Kelvin MacKenzie complained about getting a second speeding ticket

Poke Reporter. Updated January 26th, 2026

To the world – briefly – of former newspaper editor and radio owner Kelvin MacKenzie, who’s been having a moan on Twitter after he racked up not one but two speeding tickets in a 20mph zone.

New dictionary definition of schadenfreude just dropped!

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point and enjoyable responses …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

… no-one said it better than the estimable James May.

A top tip indeed sir!

Not everyone was buying it.

The world is in two camps – those who think James May was the only good thing to come out of Top Gear. And everyone else.

READ MORE

Whichever Brit reporter threw this truth bomb right in Donald Trump’s face, give him the rest of the week off

Source @MrJamesMay