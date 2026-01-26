A Tweet about ‘Clavicular’ and ‘Jestermaxxing’ has made people feel very old and confused (us included)

Weird World gen z language

As we get older it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with all the latest trends and vocabulary of the young ‘uns. It’s probably easiest not to bother trying, to be honest.

Ex-Twitter user, now on Bluesky, Damien Owens probably best summed up this phenomenon with his wildly viral 2022 post:

Very relatable. And now a new ‘curtains for Zoosha’ Tweet has just landed, posted by Jolt who are ‘all about the art of KICK CLIPS clips in the ring’, whatever the hell that means.

Here’s their utterly baffling post.

Clavicular realized that JESTERMAXXING at the club is actually peak fun

Clavicular just cracked the code: JESTERMAXXING at the club is officially the new meta.

​Forget the "mysterious guy in the corner" trope or the "stiff-arm drink hold." We are entering the era of… pic.twitter.com/DGOXvACiCZ — Jolt (@Joltjoyklip) January 20, 2026

Huh? The full text reads:

​Forget the “mysterious guy in the corner” trope or the “stiff-arm drink hold.” We are entering the era of high-energy, zero-ego, chaotic fun. If you aren’t the reason the floor is laughing, are you even living?

Which, let’s be honest, hasn’t really cleared things up. Maybe AI can help to translate, let’s ask…

The post showcases a 9-second clip of Kick streamer Clavicular goofily dancing with women at a club, coining “Jestermaxxing” as embracing chaotic, laughter-inducing fun over stoic club tropes like the “mysterious guy in the corner.”

Never mind. The entertaining replies at least made us feel less alone in our bewilderment.

What the fuck is Jester Maxing — Dos (@Dos_knowsball) January 22, 2026

ok that's enough internet for today — Rod (@rod_mallo) January 22, 2026

I wish i could show this tweet to a Victorian child — effy again (@MyNameIsntGina) January 21, 2026

Tf does that mean — EseF!GHTS (@Viralskirmishes) January 20, 2026

pic.twitter.com/uBSk6rARny — Options King Of The Sea (@SeaKingOptions) January 23, 2026

This makes me yearn for the grave. — Mirth World (@mirthworld) January 21, 2026

A part of me died reading this. — Ste (@commontruth_) January 22, 2026

Im officially old… We just used to call it dancing — Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach) January 21, 2026

Humans aren’t supposed to write or read shit like this — kevin (@KevinRomeis) January 22, 2026

What the FUCK does any of this even mean — johnstamos (@johnstamos1442) January 22, 2026

Fuck kinda sentence am i reading https://t.co/EHCSRfpgYX — Crispy Concords (@Crispy) January 21, 2026

There is no way people talk like this in real life. What do these words even mean? https://t.co/92uf6c7vJs — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) January 21, 2026

You heard it first from Jolt, you need to be Jestermaxxing https://t.co/toOxPS3V6l — (@ZoomerASMRZ) January 22, 2026

How do you type something like this and not want to just end it all? https://t.co/TVz4sxY87O — Jimmy Space and The Imperiums (@BeigeFrequency) January 21, 2026

Image Screengrab,