Weird World gen z language

A Tweet about ‘Clavicular’ and ‘Jestermaxxing’ has made people feel very old and confused (us included)

David Harris. Updated January 26th, 2026

As we get older it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with all the latest trends and vocabulary of the young ‘uns. It’s probably easiest not to bother trying, to be honest.

Ex-Twitter user, now on Bluesky, Damien Owens probably best summed up this phenomenon with his wildly viral 2022 post:

Very relatable. And now a new ‘curtains for Zoosha’ Tweet has just landed, posted by Jolt who are ‘all about the art of KICK CLIPS clips in the ring’, whatever the hell that means.

Here’s their utterly baffling post.

Huh? The full text reads:

Clavicular realized that JESTERMAXXING at the club is actually peak fun
Clavicular just cracked the code: JESTERMAXXING at the club is officially the new meta.
​Forget the “mysterious guy in the corner” trope or the “stiff-arm drink hold.” We are entering the era of high-energy, zero-ego, chaotic fun. If you aren’t the reason the floor is laughing, are you even living?

Which, let’s be honest, hasn’t really cleared things up. Maybe AI can help to translate, let’s ask…

The post showcases a 9-second clip of Kick streamer Clavicular goofily dancing with women at a club, coining “Jestermaxxing” as embracing chaotic, laughter-inducing fun over stoic club tropes like the “mysterious guy in the corner.”

Never mind. The entertaining replies at least made us feel less alone in our bewilderment.

