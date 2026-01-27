US british food Cultural differences

Give peas a chance! An American dared to criticise our mushy peas, and provoked outrage – plus some support too, to be fair

David Harris. Updated January 27th, 2026

It’s not the first time that our delicious British delicacies have come in for criticism from those unenlightened folk from across The Pond, but it’s always entertaining when it happens.

It’s also a bit rich when an American criticises UK food when you think of the horrors that they create in the name of sustenance. Chlorinated, canned chicken, spray-on cheese and Hershey’s ‘chocolate’ (which famously contains butyric acid, which is also found in vomit). Yum.

This time, they’ve having a go at our mushy peas.

It all started when Twitter account No Context Brits asked their followers to choose their favourite accompaniment to chips, from the following list.

It gained a lot of traction and a lot of debate, especially when the Americans joined in.

Here’s US user Sandy Petersen, weighing in with a personal anecdote about his dad’s mushy pea experience.

And the text in full…

Hackles were raised. But there was support for his beliefs too, even from some (traitorous) Brits.

