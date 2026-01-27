Nigel Farage has embraced so many Tory has-beens that even GB News felt the need to call him out and it’s the very definition of a stopped clock being right

Politics GB News nigel farage Reform UK

The upside to Nigel Farage embracing so many failed Tory MPs is that he now has eight MPs in the House of Commons.

The downside is that he’s in danger of turning Reform UK into the Conservative Part 2.0 which is surely the last thing that many of his supporters, such as they are, want to see.

Suella Braverman is the latest of course, after which GB News – basically the broadcast arm of Reform UK – felt the need to haul him up on it. And it’s the very definition of a stopped clock – possibly that should be cock – being right twice a day.

🚨Nigel Farage called out over Tory defections to Reform “You talk about Britain being broken, but you’re filling Reform with the very people that broke it” pic.twitter.com/JBIJpAEQ1B — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 26, 2026

And these people said it best.

“They admit they failed, that’s why they’re here” A direct quote from Nigel Farage — Afterthought (@Afterthought_01) January 26, 2026

A good question from GB News? https://t.co/4MnDTxuScy — Liberite 🔶 🇪🇺 (@brownliberite) January 27, 2026

“I’m not accepting priti Patel or Boris Johnson” but he fucking would if they asked 😂 — Sparda_43 (@sparda_43) January 26, 2026

Reform are losing the online Right https://t.co/m9ybnQW9wB pic.twitter.com/iCGIqns7iu — PackerP (That Smooth Guy) (@PackerPSmooth) January 27, 2026

Full of shit pic.twitter.com/EEXmce2cgB — Liver Legends YNWA (@LiverLegends) January 27, 2026

So basically say sorry for what you did whilst in office and you can join Reform and try & save your career. Pathetic nonsense. — Rambles of Ronnie | Politics & Current affairs 🚜 (@RamblesOfRonnie) January 26, 2026

More of this all day, everyday! Should be the immediate attack line.

Why should we listen to you when you are filled with the people who broke the country 🤡 https://t.co/yQqb6v9l7B — Stu (@Stu060673936030) January 27, 2026

Reforming failed MPs, I wouldn’t take my car to the same mechanic if he had done a bad job the first time round. Even if he changes garages. — Nannie Seaside (@clare_debb44010) January 26, 2026

This is the reason the Conservative defections have backfired for Reform: It stalls their momentum as the anti-establishment alternative by forcing them to refute the accusation that they're Tories 2.0. It doesn't matter how good a line Farage has to justify the defections or… https://t.co/zKrSkCVxR3 — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) January 26, 2026

Source @BasilTheGreat