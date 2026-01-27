Politics GB News nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage has embraced so many Tory has-beens that even GB News felt the need to call him out and it’s the very definition of a stopped clock being right

John Plunkett. Updated January 27th, 2026

The upside to Nigel Farage embracing so many failed Tory MPs is that he now has eight MPs in the House of Commons.

The downside is that he’s in danger of turning Reform UK into the Conservative Part 2.0 which is surely the last thing that many of his supporters, such as they are, want to see.

Suella Braverman is the latest of course, after which GB News – basically the broadcast arm of Reform UK – felt the need to haul him up on it. And it’s the very definition of a stopped clock – possibly that should be cock – being right twice a day.

And these people said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Suella Braverman blamed those terrible Tories for ‘breaking Britain’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source @BasilTheGreat