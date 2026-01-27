Suella Braverman blamed those terrible Tories for ‘breaking Britain’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics Reform UK Suella Braverman

You don’t have to be a former Conservative MP to join Reform UK, but it helps.

And Nigel Farage’s latest high profile, low achieving recruit is former home secretary Suella Braverman (read all our favourite responses to her defection here).

And Braverman – so brave that she won’t be standing down to hold a by-election despite her change of allegiance – was in doubt who was to blame for the ‘broken’ state of Britain right now.

Suella Braverman recognises that the Conservatives have broken Britain. Only Reform UK can fix it. ✅ pic.twitter.com/KQNsGtYelA — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) January 26, 2026

And the entirety of the internet – well, quite a lot of it anyway – responded as one.

1.

Is this satire? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 26, 2026

2.

With the same MP’s who literally broke Britain…..

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/XxBoY1rNm2 — discodave (@DaveWilliams159) January 26, 2026

3.

Do they not hear how ridiculous this sounds? They literally just recruited her from the Tories where she served as HOME SECRETARY. Reform’s pledge to “fix Britain” is like asking a pickpocket to guard your wallet. No thanks ❌ https://t.co/1DwKY5idkz — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) January 26, 2026

4.

This has to be the dumbest post ever! A conservative recognises that the conservatives have broken Britain so the same conservative is supposedly now going to fix it? Make it make sense! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Pete J (@Pete_Js) January 26, 2026

5.

Nothing quite comes across as “fresh and new ideas” quite like a bunch of fucking chancers who the electorate rejected massively, who were involved in wholesale corruption during Covid ( PPI contracts), who’ve jumped ship because they can sniff another chance to do the same. https://t.co/PP4Qg4N0rl — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 26, 2026

6.