Rejoice! Nigella is going to be the new Bake Off judge, and there’s never been a better time to revisit her unique pronunciation of ‘microwave’

We love Nigella Lawson, and we’re far from alone in that.

The TV chef is known for having a delight in both cooking and eating a wide variety of foods that just makes everyone watching feel like it’s more than okay to ditch the diet. She also famously has one of the most sultry voices in the entertainment world, which pours auditory honey over her adoring public.

With the news that Bake Off judge Prue Leith is quitting the show, there really was only one acceptable alternative. It had to be Nigella.

Bake Off has confirmed that Nigella Lawson is to be the new judge on Bake Off "I'm uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!" said @nigella.bsky.social in a press statement. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:07 PM

Nigella might have been lost for words, but the internet wasn’t.

Nigella to GBBO is, and will be, the best piece of business in the January transfer window — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 2:50 PM

If this happens, it will make literally everything better. All of it. Everything in the world. @nigella.bsky.social in our living rooms every Tuesday throughout Autumn – genuinely life-changing stuff. [image or embed] — The Secret Barrister (@barristersecret.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 1:08 PM

I think she's going to be a great replacement and can hopefully manage to stand on her own against Paul but I really don't think people are prepared for the level of horny folks are going to be about GBBO now. [image or embed] — Rad O'Brien, Chief Engineer 🔵 (@radobrien.myatproto.social) January 26, 2026 at 3:48 PM

Thousands of newly divorced dads apply for the upcoming season — Wurz (@wurzle.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:25 PM

This is excellent news, although following on from both Mary Berry and Prue Leith, she has some pretty big Chouxs to fill. [image or embed] — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 2:24 PM

Inevitably, the subject of the microwave kept cropping up.

Totally understandable – it’s an absolute show-stopper that we simply had to revisit.

I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again https://t.co/lpJx9dk1qw — jack rem (@jackremmington) December 8, 2020

As a special treat, here are some of her outtakes, so we all understand what Bake Off is getting itself into.

Just so you know what my crew actually have to put up with, an outtakes reel! Merry Christmas, all! And thank you for watching xxx

🎄🌷🎄 pic.twitter.com/RLXJH5RxVq — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 21, 2023

