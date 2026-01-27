This Fox News pundit brutally shut down her fellow contributor’s take on Minnesota and it was simply magnificent done

US Fox News

Not often that Fox News is the go-to place to nail precisely where the Trump administration finds itself right now, but we do live in unprecedented times, right?

It’s the news channel’s contributor Jessica Tarlov – not her first appearance in these pages, it has to be said – magnificently taking down her fellow pundit, former White House press secretary Dana Parino, and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent.

Jessica: Kyle Rittenhouse was a hero, for walking into a protest and actually brandishing a weapon but this guy who had a legal permit to carry and already had his gun removed, to some people is some sort of instigator? pic.twitter.com/okT0taQwtE — Acyn (@Acyn) January 26, 2026

And here is a longer clip for context.

🔥 @JessicaTarlov : “This will go down in history as a turning point for this. Greg Bovino wouldn’t be leaving tomorrow if an innocent person wasn’t killed.” pic.twitter.com/hnRt4gtmEm — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 27, 2026

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

I respect Jessica Tarlov so much for sitting next to these awful people daily and trying to get them to see the light that their paychecks rely on them being oblivious to. — Lee 🥶 (@MassieGG) January 27, 2026

2.

Great job at panning back over to her dumb face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KtSOhX2oiK — Mr. Roosevelt Fat Bozo Chowing Down on Spaghetti (@madeguyrob) January 27, 2026

3.

Kayleigh: You’re rushing to conclusions based on reality. That’s not fair. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) January 27, 2026

4.

BREAKING: Jessica Tarlov shuts down Kayleigh McEnany, who applauded Kyle Rittenhouse’s brandished weapon at a protest, but slammed Alex Pretti’s licensed, concealed carry handgun. Staggering hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/rI7tSABUfw — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 26, 2026

5.

For MAGA this isn’t a gun debate. It’s a loyalty test. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) January 26, 2026

6.

This is how @JessicaTarlov should talk all the time on the air. Remind viewers that her colleagues are fucking morons. https://t.co/nVcjz1uRQD — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) January 26, 2026

Last word to @JessicaTarlov.

Kyle Rittenhouse was a hero to the right, but Pretti was a “domestic terrorist” for having a legal gun. The double standard with some on the right is astonishing. Alex Pretti’s murder will go down in history as a turning point in this Administration. pic.twitter.com/ocLbFmR7Ul — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) January 27, 2026

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt figured out who to blame for the murders in Minneapolis and it’s an embarrassingly transparent masterclass in misdirection

Source @Acyn