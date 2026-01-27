This grimly conservative news anchor’s excuse for that ICE killing is so ridiculous it’d be funny if he wasn’t so deadly serious about it

Politics Minneapolis Newsmax

When all other options are exhausted, and even Fox News is too tame for your outrage, the tired and destitute and angry head to Newsmax.

Let’s join them for 14 seconds, shall we?

Checking in on another network where the host drawing his phone like a firearm pic.twitter.com/LozOhGA1JR — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2026

Sorry about that.

Now, let’s deconstruct what’s happening here.

This is news anchor, Greg Kelly, host of “Greg Kelly Reports.” He is reporting on the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE agents.

His “reporting” in this clip consists of Kelly brandishing a phone like James Bond, implying that Pretti could’ve been mistaken for an angry gunmen threatening the ICE agents who shot him.

This is an example of fair and unbalanced reporting in the world of Newsmax. It is also an example of allowing an insane human being on live television.

Once this clip leaked out of the alt-right, conservative ecosystem in which it usually exists, the replies came in fast and furious asking if Kelly, and the whole conservative movement in general, is OK.

1.

“We shot a domestic terrorist. He had a gun.” “He pulled a gun on agents?” “No, he never unholstered it.” “Oh.” “But he had a phone.” “He held his phone like a gun?” “No. But he COULD have.” — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) January 27, 2026

2.

Who holds their phone like that? Is this the news or a Naked Gun movie? pic.twitter.com/vOttdcAqDk — Curious Mr. Fox (@CuriousMrFox101) January 27, 2026

3.

this insane man’s father was the former commissioner of the New York Police Department https://t.co/nIO0akM1iQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 27, 2026

4.

I could drive to my local police station right now. Do this with my phone 3 times and they would laugh at me then rightfully lock me up for being a jackass — msp (@peters8620) January 27, 2026

5.

This is fucking wild. We live in a very sick country. https://t.co/RXWpsSf7UQ — Colman McGahan (@colmanmcgahan) January 27, 2026

6.

Why do these people act like we ALL haven’t seen the videos!?? — The Happy Hoosier (@CoryTaylor420) January 27, 2026

7.

good lord … the mental gymnastics they do to justify murder — ☆ laney ☆ (@laneybabyart) January 27, 2026

8.