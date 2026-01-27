Tim Walz had the perfect response to Pam Bondi’s document request and the Maga fury it prompted made it even better

Politics epstein files pam bondi Tim Walz

The White House has made life miserable lately for Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz.

ICE agents have brought havoc and death to the streets of Minneapolis while the rest of the administration continues to lob accusations at the governor as he tries to clean up their mess.

This brings us to a recent press conference, where Walz was asked directly about how Minnesota officials can work together with the White House to end the violence.

His response spoke volumes.

🚨 MIC DROP: Tim Walz just had the best response to Pam Bondi over her demands for documents: Walz: “I would just give her a pro tip: There’s 2 million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.”

This is amazing.

pic.twitter.com/u0DF537zLX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 25, 2026

Credit where it’s due: Walz is showing a remarkable amount of restraint here. He also dropped a direct hit bomb on Bondi to close out his measured response.

The mad magas were not nearly as measured.

But the rest of the internet stood up to shower Walz with his flowers.

