Victoria Derbyshire reminded Jacob Rees-Mogg of all the failed Tory MPs turned Reform UK-ers and you can see the exact moment his soul leaves his body

John Plunkett. Updated January 27th, 2026

To the studios of Newsnight now, where presenter Victoria Derbyshire was entertaining former Conservative MP and leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.

As a failed former Tory MP himself, Derbyshire thought she would take the opportunity to remind him of all the former Conservative cabinet ministers who have now joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

And if you look closely you can see the exact moment Rees-Mogg’s soul leaves his body.

It was only natural that Derbyshire should wonder if Rees-Mogg was about to join them.

