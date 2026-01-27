Victoria Derbyshire reminded Jacob Rees-Mogg of all the failed Tory MPs turned Reform UK-ers and you can see the exact moment his soul leaves his body

Politics jacob rees-mogg Newsnight Victoria Derbyshire

To the studios of Newsnight now, where presenter Victoria Derbyshire was entertaining former Conservative MP and leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.

As a failed former Tory MP himself, Derbyshire thought she would take the opportunity to remind him of all the former Conservative cabinet ministers who have now joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

And if you look closely you can see the exact moment Rees-Mogg’s soul leaves his body.

Look at Jacob Rees-Mogg's face when Victoria Derbyshire asks, "How many failed former Conservative ministers are Reform UK going to accept?" "The number of asylum hotels peaked under Robert Jenrick as Immigration Minister" "Suella Braverman was sacked twice as home Secretary"… pic.twitter.com/TbnGXTIWAV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 26, 2026

It was only natural that Derbyshire should wonder if Rees-Mogg was about to join them.

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg claims he is staying with the Conservatives just like Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and Gullis did.

How long till he defects?#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/dJlelOfpxr — Mike H (@mikoh123) January 26, 2026

Nothing quite comes across as "fresh and new ideas" quite like a bunch of chancers who the electorate rejected massively, who were involved in wholesale corruption during Covid ( PPI contracts), who've jumped ship because they can sniff another chance to do the same. pic.twitter.com/2bzn4GTKLP — FunkyCowboy (@FunkyCowboy1) January 27, 2026

Amazing how Farage has become leader of the conservative party without actually joining the conservative party. They are now so bad even Darth Vader is now giving them a swerve. pic.twitter.com/jnABe4QUHp — ™ (@_JackJazz) January 27, 2026

@vicderbyshire is by far the best political journalist at the @BBCNews . Can we see her interview Farage a.s.a.p, please? She’ll ask the q’s we want answers to & she won’t let him wriggle off the hook like the fawning, snivelling @ChrisMasonBBC & @bbclaurak . — stella salt (@stellasalt1) January 27, 2026

It’s absolutely for him to defend. But he can’t. — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) January 26, 2026

Hung, drawn and quartered… Reekie-Smeg just about rendered speechless by VD before finding a coat of diluted BoJo custard from the bin-bag. — Super Mario (@super_mar10_) January 27, 2026

Why are we still platforming this has-been? He was roundly rejected at the last election, and his actions and voting record as an MP have proven to be an absolute disaster for Britain. — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) January 27, 2026

