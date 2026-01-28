Donald Trump accused the media of unfair reporting over the latest ICE killing and his jaw-dropping reasoning here is right off the scale

Politics donald trump immigration Minneapolis

Donald Trump can’t stop making headlines lately. He might finally be realizing that’s a bad thing.

During a recent interview on his favorite propaganda machine, Trump complained to Fox News that he’s not getting enough credit for all of the great things his immigration crackdown has done for America.

Trump: We take out 25 murderers, drug dealers, we take out of the whole group of people by the thousands, and if we get one person a little bit wrong, headlines. pic.twitter.com/X5NhGOhQcc — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2026

So many things are wrong with this take.

Apart from the reprehensible morals at the center of the statement, how much proof can he actually provide behind the stats he’s spouting?

He goes from 25 to over 1,000 in half a sentence fragment. He vaguely alludes to “murderers” and “drug dealers.”

Then the kicker, “one person a little bit wrong.”

Truly missing the point as always, Mr. Trump. Zero accountability. The fish stinks from the head and Minneapolis is suffering for it.

Trump’s latest misfire drew the ire of just about anyone with a Twitter account.

“One person a little bit wrong”. Jesus fucking Christ. Zero empathy or heart. This man will burn in hell. — Truth_Hurts (@StatikDj) January 27, 2026

“one person a little bit wrong” betrays an absolutely terrifying psychology. https://t.co/tCPwv6bkIb — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 28, 2026

‘Accidents happen. Look sometimes we’re gonna end up executing American citizens in the street. Price of doing business’ https://t.co/wNoLB0Q5BR — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) January 27, 2026

Sure, yeah, you can’t make an authoritarian omelet without breaking some Americans by shooting them in the face and back. https://t.co/qV342x8ba4 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 28, 2026

“One person a little bit wrong?” Now you see why he never gave a fuck about the collateral damage caused by his staged assassination attempt. https://t.co/8NuRSfJlfV — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) January 27, 2026

