Politics donald trump immigration Minneapolis

Donald Trump accused the media of unfair reporting over the latest ICE killing and his jaw-dropping reasoning here is right off the scale

Saul Hutson. Updated January 28th, 2026

Donald Trump can’t stop making headlines lately. He might finally be realizing that’s a bad thing.

During a recent interview on his favorite propaganda machine, Trump complained to Fox News that he’s not getting enough credit for all of the great things his immigration crackdown has done for America.

So many things are wrong with this take.

Apart from the reprehensible morals at the center of the statement, how much proof can he actually provide behind the stats he’s spouting?

He goes from 25 to over 1,000 in half a sentence fragment. He vaguely alludes to “murderers” and “drug dealers.”

Then the kicker, “one person a little bit wrong.”

Truly missing the point as always, Mr. Trump. Zero accountability. The fish stinks from the head and Minneapolis is suffering for it.

Trump’s latest misfire drew the ire of just about anyone with a Twitter account.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2