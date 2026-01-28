Politics lee anderson PMQs

Lee Anderson tried to be just a little bit clever at PMQs and it rather blew up in his face

John Plunkett. Updated January 28th, 2026

It’s Wednesday so it must be time for Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

With Keir Starmer in China it was down to the deputies to take charge, David Lammy for Labour and whoever the hell that was sending opposite him at the despatch box.

But it’s not the Tories we’re here for, it’s Reform UK, where Lee Anderson tried to be just a little bit clever with his trolling of the Labour MPs opposite.

But it’s fair to say it didn’t quite work out as planned, a glorious self own for the ages which totally blew up in his face.

As @PolitlcsUK later corrected, Anderson actually said it had been ‘reported’ on TV …

… but given how low the bar is set in the House of Commons, it is still a good gag.

Because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here’s what Anderson said afterwards.

And also.

In one word.

