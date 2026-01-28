Lee Anderson tried to be just a little bit clever at PMQs and it rather blew up in his face

Politics lee anderson PMQs

It’s Wednesday so it must be time for Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

With Keir Starmer in China it was down to the deputies to take charge, David Lammy for Labour and whoever the hell that was sending opposite him at the despatch box.

But it’s not the Tories we’re here for, it’s Reform UK, where Lee Anderson tried to be just a little bit clever with his trolling of the Labour MPs opposite.

But it’s fair to say it didn’t quite work out as planned, a glorious self own for the ages which totally blew up in his face.

🚨 WATCH: Reform MP Lee Anderson says he saw on the TV yesterday that Labour MPs are "revolting" MP: "But you don't have a TV licence… how do you watch TV?"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/imDYK66EPz — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 28, 2026

As @PolitlcsUK later corrected, Anderson actually said it had been ‘reported’ on TV …

Correction please. Watch again. I never said I saw it on TV. Thanks https://t.co/KhaaVYnG3z — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 28, 2026

… but given how low the bar is set in the House of Commons, it is still a good gag.

MP: "But you don't have a TV licence… how do you watch TV” Lee got cooked 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Imran (@Im_K1992) January 28, 2026

Just love it when Lee Anderson owns himself trying to be clever 🤣🤣 https://t.co/c6mQC8UZ57 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 28, 2026

They were both absolutely raging 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KLyfOT1iEe — Imran (@Im_K1992) January 28, 2026

Because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here’s what Anderson said afterwards.

I Won't Be Silenced. Once again today they tried to shout me down. Thanks to the Speaker as he called this nonsense out straight away. Cowardly behaviour from Labour and one of the Independent MPs behind me. And a kick in the teeth from Lammy to our hospitality industry.… pic.twitter.com/w0WOuUDDdM — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 28, 2026

And also.

This is the ignorant MP who continually tried to shout me down during PMQs today. The same MP who tried it with @Nigel_Farage a few months ago. Fact check – You're correct I do not have a TV licence. What's your point? https://t.co/rlUQNT0JHZ — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 28, 2026

In one word.

