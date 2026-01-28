There’s so much to unpick from this terrible bean dip, but Chef Reactions’ NSFW commentary is the ideal way to tackle it

Entertainment Chef Reactions food

The brilliant Chef Reactions isn’t backward at coming forward, and when he watched this disastrous recipe unfold last year, not only was he gunning for their culinary skills – he also had a pop at their grammar.

It’s a very funny, if NSFW, watch.

“Game day. The game is musical chairs, but with the one toilet that you have.”

1.

The limes are healthy so they cancel out the cholesterol and calories.

gig2.0

2.

Is anything ever cooked from scratch? Everything comes out of a can or bag or jar and thrown together! Even the chickens are pre-cooked rotisserie. And Jarlic!

Sharon Savage

3.

Gotta have the low sodium taco seasoning because the amount of salt in a #10 can of refried beans would be enough to give me gall stones.

Louis Nedland

4.

I’ll let you know the only reason I’m torturing myself in front of this content is because I appreciate you.

Poukah

5.

Always know we are in for a treat when a video starts off with a solid lump of canned refried beans.

texican2024

6.

USA are you ok?

E. Honecker

7.

Saying “fresh” tortilla chips while showing the manager’s discount sticker on the bag is wild.

Steven McQueen.

8.

I just can’t with the bean log. So right that it looks like dog food.

hhaha

9.

One packet of taco seasoning to 10 pounds of beans.

Robin H.

10.

The low sodium dip mix is like ordering the biggest supersized combo meal at McDonald’s but getting a small Diet Coke.

Jennifer Lynn

11.

It’s hard not to hurl just watching it being made.

SaracenMan

12.

Why are all these people allergic to a second bowl and stirring BEFORE the crockpot?

shortgirl_bigsarcasm

Grapejuicemom added this.

Can we have a moment of silence for whoever has to clean the crockpot afterwards?

Yep. Thoughts and prayers, indeed.

Source Chef Reactions Image Screengrab