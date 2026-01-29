US donald trump takedowns

A political opponent trolled by Donald Trump threw his insult back in his face and much more of this sort of thing please

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2026

Over in the US Donald Trump has been doing what Donald Trump does best – name-calling his opponents in a manner that would be embarrassing on a school playground, let alone when it’s the President of the United States.

Latest target of Trump’s epically unimaginative trolling was Republican senator Thom Tillis after he suggested that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should step aside in the wake of the Minnesota killings (and pretty much everything else she has done).

Trump called him a ‘loser’ and Tillis threw the insult back in Trump’s face.

More – much more! – of this sort of thing please.

These people said it best.

To conclude …

Source @RpsAgainstTrump