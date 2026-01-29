A political opponent trolled by Donald Trump threw his insult back in his face and much more of this sort of thing please

US donald trump takedowns

Over in the US Donald Trump has been doing what Donald Trump does best – name-calling his opponents in a manner that would be embarrassing on a school playground, let alone when it’s the President of the United States.

Latest target of Trump’s epically unimaginative trolling was Republican senator Thom Tillis after he suggested that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should step aside in the wake of the Minnesota killings (and pretty much everything else she has done).

Trump called him a ‘loser’ and Tillis threw the insult back in Trump’s face.

Reporter: The president called you a loser. Republican Senator Thom Tillis: “I am thrilled about that. That makes me qualified to be homeland security secretary and senior adviser to the president.”pic.twitter.com/ziPGZpfOXt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 28, 2026

More – much more! – of this sort of thing please.

These people said it best.

1.

Cooked all of them right here gotdamn 😂 https://t.co/gSn9K6awt0 — 🐢✨America Is Musty✨🐢 (@DragonflyJonez) January 28, 2026

2.

Respect for the republicans standing out to this garbage administration — CryptoRick (@CryptoRickPDAO) January 28, 2026

3.

How long until EVERY Republican Senator grows a pair and handles Trump like this? pic.twitter.com/k3AdoSF9Ft — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) January 28, 2026

4.

What a clap back! I was actually thinking he was going to say “that makes me qualified to be the president of the United States in 2026.” — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) January 28, 2026

5.

This is a pretty good response to a Trump insult 😂😂😂 — BadLindaRobot (@BadrobotLinda) January 29, 2026

6.

The walkaway after that statement was 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/Jj6F7HxZDe — Alex 🇨🇦 (@Zed_Desk) January 29, 2026

7.

Are they finally growing a spine??? — Right-wing Nuts (@Rightwingnutts) January 28, 2026

8.

If Trump doesn’t like you, that’s probably the best compliment you can get — FishFlakes (@Fish_Flakes546) January 28, 2026

9.

Love to see it, but it’d be nice if some members of Congress had the spine to express these sentiments while they still wanted the job. — Johnny BCCB (@JohnnyBCCB) January 28, 2026

To conclude …

Source @RpsAgainstTrump