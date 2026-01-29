People have been hitting each other with their ‘harshest truths’ and these 17 are either depressing, inspiring or just plain irritating

Life twitter

Over on Twitter people have been hitting each other with their ‘harshest truths’ and it’s quite the read, it really is.

It all started after @lyrverse asked this.

Hit me with the harshest reality truth. pic.twitter.com/fgIWAtqP4u — lyrify (@lyrverse) January 27, 2026

And they may be either depressing or inspiring (or may be just plain irritating) depending on what kind of mood you are in. Either way, they stopped us in our tracks and they might very well do the same to you too.

You do not have unlimited time.

Your death will come on an ordinary day, in the middle of unfinished plans, and the world will continue on without you. https://t.co/s8utOFOWYb — Fr Joseph Hudson (@acloudofsaints) January 28, 2026

The internet has made us think we are “connected,” but we’ve never been more lonely. We are the first generation that would rather record a man dying on the street for “views” than drop the phone to help him. We’ve traded our humanity for a 15-second viral moment. https://t.co/6sOGUKq9nm — Donald (@SukunaRyomen19) January 27, 2026

In 10,000 years, your country won’t exist. The borders will be dissolved, and your language will be extinct or unrecognizable. Your digital footprint will be gone, and data will rot faster than stone. Most of what defined us today, money, politics, status and online lives, will… https://t.co/MJ6tMvuSR2 — Opulence! (@Theopulenceman) January 28, 2026

People dont remember the awkward things you’ve done that keep you up worrying at 3am — Otsukimi (@OtsukimiOtsu) December 30, 2025

You need to get over your dread of working a 9-to-5. You need to find joy in your work. If you cannot find joy in your work or joy in your 9-to-5, no matter what job you’re doing you are so utterly fucked. https://t.co/gZeYUj503T — Banned Dad (@HermitFather) January 27, 2026

some people like pineapple pizzas. — weedcoder (@weedcoder) January 27, 2026

After you lose the weight you have to keep doing the same healthy things forever to keep it off. https://t.co/i4ByXFdqLu — Chace Chambers (@ChamberofFit) January 28, 2026

