The UK Government’s enthusiastic launch of free AI training for all went down like a fart in a lift – 17 frank nopes
In news that will have the Musks, Bezoses and Altmans of the world rubbing their hands and doing Scrooge McDuck dives into gold coins, the UK Government has ramped up its support for AI in the workplace.
It being the UK, the initiative focuses on a series of short AI training videos on its AI Skills Hub, created with guidance from tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, rather than any deep studies into its efficacy and any long-term effects AI may have on that very workforce.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall did the media rounds on Wednesday, explaining that the aim is to help people use AI tools more effectively, to improve efficiency.
BREAKING: Free AI training will be offered to every adult in the UK, with short courses to teach people how to use simple AI tools effectively in the workplace.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall tells #BBCBreakfast about the scheme
— Peter Stefanovic (@peterstefanovic.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 8:03 AM
Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice
— The Guardian (@theguardian.com) January 2, 2026 at 5:19 PM
1.
This AI training thing. I mean, I'm smiling, but I am very fucking furious.
— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:31 AM
2.
We don’t need AI training sponsored by the tech firms selling it. We need AI education to help people understand what it can’t do, and what dangers lie ahead if you entrust your life to it
— Greg Jenner (Historian) (@gregjenner.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 11:54 AM
3.
I have some free AI training for you.
Ready?
AI is not only absolutely shit, but it is also killing the planet. Stop using it!
Thank you for attending my free AI training.
— Dr Pete Olusoga (@dr-peter-olusoga.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:29 AM
4.
FFS
Put government resources and people's time into courses on critical thinking and digital literacy rather than teach everyone in the UK how to surrender their cognitive and creative abilities to the algorithm.
— Aviv Or (@avivor.com) January 28, 2026 at 11:17 AM
5.
Just show me how to turn it off and uninstall it. I can take it from there.
— Roy (@roysaywhatnow.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:42 PM
6.
if you need the uk government to tell you how to use AI you absolutely should not be going anywhere near AI
— Athena Kugblenu (@athenakugblenu.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:39 AM
7.
Imagine thinking that the best way to teach kids was plugging them into a pocket calculator with a personality disorder that boils the sea.
— Nick Stone (@typejunky.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:26 PM
8.
— rmcl82.bsky.social (@rmcl82.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:45 PM
9.
The UK is propping up AI companies who cannot make a profit shovelling this crap. A massive deal at the taxpayers expense to boost user numbers for an investment PowerPoint slide.
Ai companies have admitted themselves they need critical mass, corporate use isn’t enough.
And the personal data…
— Theo Priestley (@tprstly.com) January 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM