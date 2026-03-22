News Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth shared a video of a gung-ho US marine talking about being ready for war, but it backfired so spectacularly that you’d almost feel sorry for him

Michael White. Updated March 22nd, 2026

Arguably the only other person in the US government having a worse Iran war than Donald Trump is Defence Secretary and all-round goon, Pete Hegseth.

On Saturday, Hegseth shared what he thought was a motivational video of a US marine speaking bullishly about how troops need to leave aside politics and feelings to be combat ready at a moment’s notice.

The only problem – okay, several problems – with the video is that, a) it’s from five years ago and b) the marine in question, Christian Bull, was forced to leave the military in 2021 after he entered another marine’s home without permission.

“Sgt. Maj. [Christian] Bull was relieved due to the loss of confidence in his ability to lead,” a Marine Corps spokesman said at the time.

Embarrassingly for Hegseth, the video has been tagged with a community reader’s note, saying: “The uniformed individual in the video, Sgt. Maj. Bull, was relieved of duty from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2021 after trespassing a subordinate’s home and conducting an unauthorized search.”

Oh Pete.

People on social media were quick to hop on Hegseth’s mistake.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Source: Twitter/X/PeteHegseth