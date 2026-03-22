Pete Hegseth shared a video of a gung-ho US marine talking about being ready for war, but it backfired so spectacularly that you’d almost feel sorry for him

News Iran Pete hegseth

Arguably the only other person in the US government having a worse Iran war than Donald Trump is Defence Secretary and all-round goon, Pete Hegseth.

On Saturday, Hegseth shared what he thought was a motivational video of a US marine speaking bullishly about how troops need to leave aside politics and feelings to be combat ready at a moment’s notice.

The only problem – okay, several problems – with the video is that, a) it’s from five years ago and b) the marine in question, Christian Bull, was forced to leave the military in 2021 after he entered another marine’s home without permission.

“Sgt. Maj. [Christian] Bull was relieved due to the loss of confidence in his ability to lead,” a Marine Corps spokesman said at the time.

Embarrassingly for Hegseth, the video has been tagged with a community reader’s note, saying: “The uniformed individual in the video, Sgt. Maj. Bull, was relieved of duty from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2021 after trespassing a subordinate’s home and conducting an unauthorized search.”

Oh Pete.

People on social media were quick to hop on Hegseth’s mistake.

1.

This video is 5 years old and the guy in it was caught breaking into someone’s home. https://t.co/YlrCAhjidb — Micah (@micah_erfan) March 21, 2026

2.

3.

This got one of the funniest notes I've seen on this site https://t.co/AUVlA4zlj8 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 21, 2026

4.

You’re a drunkard buffoon pic.twitter.com/h9UU8E89SS — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 21, 2026

5.

The Secretary of Defense posted this stupid video. Is he in the Gulf region coordinating with allies? No. Is he at CENTCOM reviewing plans for the three week war? No. He’s up at 11:00 ET on a Friday night boosting some random Marine influencer like this is how we show our… https://t.co/QynLxFPAOz — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 21, 2026

6.

This community note on Pete Hegseth’s post sums up the BS this administration is feeding the public. https://t.co/0pbIa70x9z pic.twitter.com/WiimEzaY89 — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) March 21, 2026

7.

"Pete Hegseth is truly unique when it comes to the Secretary of Defense, breaking records when it comes to unpopularity." https://t.co/9Zh1GCBsPw pic.twitter.com/7HQTtBTQGS — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) March 21, 2026

8.

Watch this completely delusional US Marine and then read the comments to see how people are reacting……

🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/8hoFTXIwi3 — Richard (@ricwe123) March 21, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PeteHegseth