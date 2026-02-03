Lucy Connolly suggested people would be ‘offended’ by her Sunday roast and this A++ comeback was all gravy

Twitter roast

Lucy Connolly – you remember – has become a cause célèbre for the right (and even further right) after she was jailed for stirring up racial hatred with an appalling social media post in the aftermath of the Southport attack.

No-one campaigns for free speech like Connolly, and that appears to include her Sunday dinner, which she posted on Twitter with the intention of finding out ‘who we can offend with this post’.

Let’s see who we can offend with this post. Roasties were perfect today 😍 Enjoy the rest of your Sunday evening. 😊 pic.twitter.com/dcWPbrTeg8 — Lucy Connolly (@LucyTCWife) February 1, 2026

And it’s fair to say that people were offended, just not for the reasons she presumably imagined they would be.

How do you make them so they’re both dry and greasy ? — Jonthemon  (@Jonthemon6) February 1, 2026

There’s no sealant between the wooden worktop and tiles … the grouting wouldn’t win any awards and that slither cut tile at the end is evidence of poor layout…

On the plus side the cauliflower cheese looks good 👍 — Edmund Ironside (@DaveClem149487) February 1, 2026

Girl no one cares about your frozen aunt Bessie’s roasties — irene (@eneribehave) February 2, 2026

Lucy has anybody ever told you how much of a fuckin gimp you are. Why would anybody be offended over your shitty cooking — . (@lm_67x2) February 2, 2026

Your dinner looks as shite as your views — Joey Walker 🇵🇸 🇸🇩 (@JaytiW93) February 2, 2026

But of all the responses surely no-one said it better than this.

I thought you got out of jail? https://t.co/MCtLtQQk0W — GfB 📚 (@Dr_Gavin_Brewis) February 2, 2026

10/10, no notes.

“let’s see who I can offend” must be a miserable way to live — 🆒💦 (@Subezdo) February 2, 2026

READ MORE

The Guardian’s hilariously brutal review of the Melania movie was already good but the ‘correction and clarification’ was next level

Source