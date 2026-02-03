Twitter roast

Lucy Connolly suggested people would be ‘offended’ by her Sunday roast and this A++ comeback was all gravy

Poke Reporter. Updated February 3rd, 2026

Lucy Connolly – you remember – has become a cause célèbre for the right (and even further right) after she was jailed for stirring up racial hatred with an appalling social media post in the aftermath of the Southport attack.

No-one campaigns for free speech like Connolly, and that appears to include her Sunday dinner, which she posted on Twitter with the intention of finding out ‘who we can offend with this post’.

And it’s fair to say that people were offended, just not for the reasons she presumably imagined they would be.

But of all the responses surely no-one said it better than this.

10/10, no notes.

