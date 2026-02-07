Singer Jack White’s devastating takedown of Donald Trump over the racist Obama video is so furious that a seven nation army couldn’t hold him back

Entertainment donald trump

It can be hard to find the words to respond to Donald Trump’s latest offensive action – posting a racist video of the Obamas and then first trying to downplay it, then deny it, then delete it and then blame the post on someone else.

One of those who has found the words is singer Jack White, who posted a long message on Instagram that’s well worth a read.

Jack White on Trump’s racist post about the Obamas: “How is it possible we've given this evil man so much power?… Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man. This longtime friend of pedophile Epstein…” pic.twitter.com/V3Br9d49za — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) February 6, 2026

Posting about the racist video, he said:

“This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world. That’s right, trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim. “How is it possible we’ve given this evil man so much power? The two party system, the electoral college, the responsibility that the internet has brought to humanity and its direct conflict with truth, and America’s obsession with celebrity, are all to blame, but the fact that we aren’t stopping it is…insanity. Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man. This longtime friend of pedophile epstein, who appears 40 thousand times in the files. This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop. “It’s hard to believe the government does almost nothing about this lunacy and we just all have to sit back and watch as a people. And when he’s finally gone? we had better put into place new laws and regulations that don’t allow anyone to find dangerous loopholes based solely on the assumption that our President has some sort of dignity and decency. “Abolish these loopholes, abolish the electoral college, and if we had any sense we would abolish the two party system (that George Washington advised us never to have) that got us here in the first place and has failed not only Americans, but everyone else in the world who is currently suffering from our policies and suffering from the whims of this sick, deranged man who I will state again, has his tiny, bruised fingers on the nuclear launch button.”

Right on Jack! And plenty agree with him, including Joyce Carol Oates, who has some form when it comes to withering takes on pathetic men.

T***p embodies, in his heavy flaccid sagging body & sagging clown-face, the dark side of America. it is surprising that anyone was surprised by the racist caricature. his followers are like creatures that have leapt out from beneath rocks, gleeful & gloating. even if his… https://t.co/umgtD5Osnb — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 7, 2026

This is the smartest statement I have heard from anybody to date. Cheers to Jack. The people of the world concur. — HEB (@rebajillandtela) February 7, 2026

Read every word … the last line of this post needs to be addressed as urgently as possible @officialjackwhite https://t.co/LTqT7e6qTt — Susan Muranty (@susanmuranty) February 7, 2026

Exactly! Since republican members of the house, senate and Congress won’t do their job and force him out-we have to let them know we’ll replace them systematically. Bye b*tches. pic.twitter.com/PgijMZnZIE — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) February 7, 2026

If Jack Black said this they'd trash him, but maybe they'll listen to Jack White. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — REJEKT (@REJEKT6) February 7, 2026

Jack White is calling out Donald Trump following the president’s racist social media post against the Obamas. "How is it possible we've given this evil man so much power?"https://t.co/V6TyqylN0L — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 6, 2026

Jack White on Donald Trump's racist meme about the Obamas: "This post would basically get anyone, at any job, fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world. "That's right, Trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the… https://t.co/PBPtumzpN0 pic.twitter.com/IAOYayPjwT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 7, 2026

Of course, when it comes to descriptions of Donald Trump, this one will likely never be beaten.

