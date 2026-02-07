Teachers have been sharing the craziest family lore dropped by kids – 17 TMI tales unexpectedly shared in the classroom

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Thanks to their complete lack of a filter, children are notorious for saying things that adults would never dream of.

So you’ve got to feel for the people who are at the coal face of their youthful oversharing: teachers. They have to carefully navigate some wild stories, as shown in the response to this question set by Loud_Bluejay_6663:

‘Teachers. What’s the craziest family lore a child has randomly dropped on you?’

Here are the best replies that at least get top marks for honesty…

1.

‘A 2nd grader: “My mom said that once my dad learns a few things, he might come home but right now he’s in “time out” for adults because he messed up REALLY bad and the judge said he gets a BIG time out. He doesn’t have to stay in a chair though, he gets a room.”‘

-Suspicious-Price5810

2.

‘Once a 4th grader pointed to another kid on the playground and said “see that kid? He used to be my brother but then his dad cheated on my mom so he’s not my brother anymore”’

-ugly_lemons

3.

‘”My mum told me that she wanted to abort me but my dad persuaded her not to, and now he doesn’t even talk to me”‘

-blodgute

4.

‘4th grader: “My mom and dad aren’t together anymore because I took a video of my mom cheating and sent it to my dad”’

-ScorpionBalla11889

5.

‘“My mom smoked crack when she was pregnant with me and that’s why she doesn’t live with us”’

-UsefulSchism

6.

‘Daycare. “My mom isn’t wearing panties today!” Proceeds to mime lifting a skirt- “she said look at this Daniel (dad)!”’

-bettyclevelandstewrt

7.

‘Was talking about protected woodpeckers with 2nd graders and one kid piped up that their dad shot one at their house. The mother was horrified when she heard he had said that. Ha’

-Vadnais2You

8.

‘“Tyler sleeps on the couch” ‘I have no idea who Tyler is and the child was not accepting questions at this time’

-Difficult_Two_2201

9.