Laura Loomer’s jaw-dropping take on Bad Bunny’s halftime show perfectly captured the dumb Maga mindset

News bad bunny Laura loomer super bowl halftime

Laura Loomer is pretty much an unpaid social media intern for the White House.

A run through of her Twitter feed sums up everything that’s wrong with the far-right political movement. She’s a big fan of posting conspiracy theories and generating vitriolic rumors about anyone not willing to toe the ultra Maga line.

Which brings us to her take on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s kind of ironic how Bad Bunny was dancing on an electrical post at the Super Bowl halftime show. Puerto Rico isn’t exactly known for having reliable electricity. He could have highlighted the electrical grid crisis in PR and done some good with his platform, but he chose… pic.twitter.com/fCUw3jsUue — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2026

So close and yet so far away from getting it, these people surely said it best.

1.

Oh my fucking god Laura https://t.co/iivxArAbJh — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 9, 2026

2.

You’re 👉👈 this close to getting it, Laura. https://t.co/YPGkyCoDNY — Anthony Michael Kreis, FRHistS (@AnthonyMKreis) February 9, 2026

3.

4.

It’s kind of moronic how you completely miss the point that he is doing exactly that. 🤓 https://t.co/RiOdMWJPkv — Katya (@katya_zamo) February 9, 2026

5.

WAIT it’s not been a grift this whole time she’s ACTUALLY this dense? https://t.co/IIltqi8fsf — Blake Jennings (@jakeblennings) February 9, 2026

6.

Imagine being this stupid in public. The “electrical post” was the point.

It was about Puerto Rico’s broken grid and U.S. neglect. She watched a political statement on the biggest stage in America and still didn’t get it. Rocks for brains. pic.twitter.com/7oSjZRELlq — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 9, 2026

7.