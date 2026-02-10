Trump has been wanging on again about China cancelling hockey, and Canadians just want him to get the puck out of their business

US canada china donald trump

It would be a bit of an odd world if countries only made a deal with one other country, and it would be an even weirder one if every country made a deal with one place but not each other, yet Trump seems to think trade deals not with the USA are a personal insult.

Since Canada and the UK have been holding talks and signing agreements with China, Trump has been on a downward spiral of epic proportions, warning Canada that China – which has hockey teams – will ban hockey in Canada if the two countries make a deal.

During the night, he went on a full Truth Social rant about Canada and China, claiming that the Stanley Cup – a prestigious National Hockey League award – would be the first thing up against the wall after the Chinese takeover.

Trump, in the middle of his latest unhinged Truth Social screed, claims that if Canada makes a trade deal with China, "the first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 9, 2026 at 11:00 PM

There’s a lot to take in. Here’s a closer look.

“As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST! But imagine, Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content. President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel. Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just “take advantage of America!” What does the United States of America get – Absolutely NOTHING! Ontario won’t even put U.S. spirits, beverages, and other alcoholic products, on their shelves, they are absolutely prohibited from doing so and now, on top of everything else, Prime Minister Carney wants to make a deal with China – which will eat Canada alive. We’ll just get the leftovers! I don’t think so. The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup. The Tariffs Canada charges us for our Dairy products have, for many years, been unacceptable, putting our Farmers at great financial risk. I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

tl;dr I want to make some money out of a bridge I didn’t pay for or help to build, oh, and by the way – China will ban hockey for no reason if you agree to do more trade with them. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

We fully expect Jake Tapper, who wrote about Biden’s cognitive decline, to start a new book on the president’s mental health. While we wait for that to drop, let’s take a look at what other people have been saying.

“Mister President, Canada is moving ahead on trade with China because they no longer see us as a reasonable and dependable trading partner.” “Well, what if I told them that the first thing China would do is take all their ice hockey away?” — Matt Blair (@mjmbca.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:27 PM

He’s right. India made a trade deal with China and no one in India has played cricket since. — Seen it all Before (@seenitbefore.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:07 PM

he thinks canadians are as stupid as republicans — Colin Robinson (@fermiparasocks.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:02 PM

OK I've been on team "he's always ranted incoherently" (after all I posted the crazy Bananas dictator speech regularly during his first term) but this one seems a fair amount more so. [image or embed] — Jonathan Bernstein (@jonathanbernstein.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 12:30 AM

trump: "china already attacked them when it made all the ginger ale in canada DRY – used to be wet, now it's worthless. sad!" — briween (@briween.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:03 PM

Time for the NHL peace prize! Come on Gary B — Jack Shostak (@jack-shostak.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 12:23 AM

Since the U.S. has tons of deals with China, especially the CHIPS, does that mean China will end all American Football and cancel Coca-Cola? 😱 — Amy (@cherriehomes.bsky.social) February 9, 2026 at 11:23 PM

Republican lawmakers prefer to remain soulless lackeys collecting money and power by supporting Trump. But they've got to see disaster ahead as he becomes ever more mentally unhinged. He's now predicting that if Canada cuts a trade deal with China, the Chinese will BAN HOCKEY IN CANADA. [image or embed] — Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 12:19 AM

I heard China is also going to ban cheese curds and gravy from being combined with french fries. Rumour has it they will also bar Canadians from wearing blue jeans with a jean jacket. — Brian Lunde (@8rianlunde.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 12:21 AM

Oh well then I take back everything I said about him. This is a very normal thing for a skilled diplomat and absolutely not an unstable, ignorant egomaniac to say. [image or embed] — T. J. Stiles (@tj-stiles.bsky.social) February 10, 2026 at 6:16 AM

Not to worry anyone, but –

Source Aaron Rupar Image Wikimedia Commons