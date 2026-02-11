Politics donald trump epstein files jasmine crockett

‘I don’t understand why we are pretending like any of this is normal’ – fed up Congresswoman calls out the current White House administration

Saul Hutson. Updated February 11th, 2026

Texas Congresswoman, Jasmine Crockett, has never been afraid to call it like she sees it.

Whether she’s giving Elon Musk a NSFW piece of her mind or calling out every facet of the corrupt and deranged malpratice of both Donald Trump terms, Crockett has been a thorn in Magas’ side since she got elected.

And while Crockett knows how to make a scene to get eyes on important issues, she also knows how to plead a compelling and straightforward case.

That’s where Crockett’s take on the Esptein Files comes into play. Here she is breaking it down to the most basic and simple facts.

She’s not wrong. And Twitter stood up to praise her clear-eyed take on an issue that has flooded our news feeds for years now.

