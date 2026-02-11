‘I don’t understand why we are pretending like any of this is normal’ – fed up Congresswoman calls out the current White House administration

Politics donald trump epstein files jasmine crockett

Texas Congresswoman, Jasmine Crockett, has never been afraid to call it like she sees it.

Whether she’s giving Elon Musk a NSFW piece of her mind or calling out every facet of the corrupt and deranged malpratice of both Donald Trump terms, Crockett has been a thorn in Magas’ side since she got elected.

And while Crockett knows how to make a scene to get eyes on important issues, she also knows how to plead a compelling and straightforward case.

That’s where Crockett’s take on the Esptein Files comes into play. Here she is breaking it down to the most basic and simple facts.

Crockett: “I don’t really know where we are in this country. Why are we even having this conversation? The United States is falling apart right now, partially because he’s allowing for the killings of people in the middle of the street, but the other part of it is we have a 34… pic.twitter.com/OE8j8xAY5J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2026

She’s not wrong. And Twitter stood up to praise her clear-eyed take on an issue that has flooded our news feeds for years now.

1.

That’s the point people keep missing. The debate isn’t about left vs right, it’s about how a convicted felon, unresolved Epstein accountability, and rising political violence are being treated like background noise. None of this used to be normal. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 9, 2026

2.

A country doesn’t fall apart only from crime in the streets—it falls when the powerful are seen as above the law. Justice has to be blind to status, or it stops being justice at all. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 9, 2026

3.

Crockett isn’t wrong.. when basic accountability gets ignored, pretending everything’s normal becomes the real crisis. — Memely Alpha (@memely) February 9, 2026

4.

We are hear because of racism. That’s it, full stop. We are here because Donald Trump gave uneducated white people permission to be the worst version of themselves and call it pride and patriotism. https://t.co/zjZRvBqcBy — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 9, 2026

5.

This is great. I’ve always found Crockett to be a really “tight” thinker & paragraph-level speaker, meaning she’s good at combining multiple threads in a concise way. https://t.co/9iDqny0gqZ — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) February 9, 2026

6.

She could win the primary on this alone. Might even be a good thing to use in a general election campaign, especially against Paxton who is the embodiment of corruption. https://t.co/ApXtaVDhb6 — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) February 9, 2026

7.