The internet wasn’t buying this recruiter’s instruction to stop writing ‘please find attached’ in emails – We hope these 19 funny reactions find you well

We’re not keen on reinventing the wheel. If it ain’t broke, why fix it, and all that nonsense.

Simon Ingari, on the other hand, thinks he has the answer to helping people find their dream jobs, and it apparently involves throwing language conventions in the bin. Like this –

His post rubbed people up the wrong way. Some pointed out that it’s a tried and tested phrase …

Please find attached’ has survived 3 recessions, 4 email clients and your entire career. Sit down😭 — Vanessa Reinhardt (@vanessa_rhdd) February 9, 2026

And that it has its uses …

But if I don't type those magic words, how will Outlook know to warn me when I inevitably forget to actually attach the file? — Theodoros Kafantaris (@thkafadaris) February 9, 2026

As well as letting Simon know that they weren’t down with change for the sake of it.

I don’t know – maybe I’m old school, but this thing of constantly wanting to reinvent, or be unconventional at work is getting tired. It’s a job. I’m not there to be cool or edgy. Pay me my money and find your attachment, attached. https://t.co/MkaWESdVeM — 🌱✨ The Fault in our Gwaais ✨🌱 (@AlaricPrins) February 9, 2026

A lot of people decided to have a bit of fun with it, including by coming up with alternatives. Here are 19 of our favourite comments.

"Ensconced in the bottom of this electronic missive, lies information compressed in the deceptively small body of an icon. There, dear reader, you will find the treasures I speak of." https://t.co/XXJe9Z6QRy — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 10, 2026

Get a load of this MF attachment https://t.co/86tXz7j6Yx — BankingSlut (@bankingslut) February 10, 2026

“Here is an attachment, if you dare” https://t.co/RZlCUyqR18 — Elliott Harding (@Harding4VA) February 10, 2026

“Herewith I do enclose the same for thy perusal.” — Tobi | Content Strategist (@Tobielobba) February 10, 2026

“The attachments are calling from inside the house” https://t.co/Ywn5suLJLc — lil guy (@__justalilguy__) February 10, 2026

Noted. Please find my emotional detachment attached. — Nandani S (@iamnandanis) February 9, 2026

