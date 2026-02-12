Donald Trump was furious how Switzerland’s female PM spoke to him except the Swiss don’t have a PM (and the president is a man)

Politics donald trump fail switzerland

Time to return to the world of Donald Trump, where the leader of the world’s biggest superpower is busy picking a fight with … Switzerland.

The mighty Swiss, it turns out, have really got Trump’s goat, although given the number of inaccuracies in Trump’s Fox News rant, it might not be Switzerland he is talking about at all.

But as state of the man and his so-called presidency right now, it’s gold. Fool’s gold.

Trump: “So I put on a 30% tariff, which is very low. I got an emergency call from I believe the prime minister of Switzerland. She was very aggressive … I didn’t really like the way she talked to us, so instead of giving her a reduction, I raised it to 39%.” pic.twitter.com/covIESz4u2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2026

And that noise you can hear is basically the entire internet trying to work out what the hell Trump is going on about.

1.

Switzerland doesn’t have a prime minister — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 10, 2026

2.

This is seriously the sign of an unhealthy man. https://t.co/k0lWblUPrW — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 11, 2026

3.

1. He’s a misogynist

2. Notice he never says her name because he doesn’t know/can’t remember/has dementia.

3. Tariffs are 100% unconstitutional if he is deploying them for these personal purposes and not for a national emergency. https://t.co/HoQNcqKOTz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 10, 2026

4.

“And that, justices of the Supreme Court, is why you can find no rational basis for these unconstitutional imposts imposed unilaterally by the president in violation of Congress’s supreme Article I authority over taxes and tariffs.” https://t.co/lDTUUXgubs — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 10, 2026

5.

Switzerland does not have a prime minister (it has a president of a federal council) https://t.co/u4mj1ShWZt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 11, 2026

6.

The president of Switzerland is a man.

He has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/iZL5EYGJFv — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) February 11, 2026

7.