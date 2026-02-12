Politics coal donald trump trophy

Donald Trump was just awarded another made-up participation trophy and this one will take some beating

Saul Hutson. Updated February 12th, 2026

Donald Trump’s trophy mantle is filling up faster than an adult diaper.

The latest shiny bauble handed over to the US President in front of a crowd of clapping yokels really brings into focus just how ridiculous these awards are getting.

May we present to you, the award for “The Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal.”

There is a lot of sadness to take in from the above clip.

There is the idea that an adult man needs a trophy to make him smile. There is the room full of maniacs clapping along with it. There is the idea that “clean coal” even exists.

But at least we can all take solace in the fact that the trophy probably cheered Donald up enough to keep him away from the nuclear codes for another day.

Twitter had many thoughts on the President’s latest participation trophy.

