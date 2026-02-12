Donald Trump was just awarded another made-up participation trophy and this one will take some beating

Politics coal donald trump trophy

Donald Trump’s trophy mantle is filling up faster than an adult diaper.

The latest shiny bauble handed over to the US President in front of a crowd of clapping yokels really brings into focus just how ridiculous these awards are getting.

May we present to you, the award for “The Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal.”

“Sir, to show our appreciation, the trophy says ‘the undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal'” pic.twitter.com/D16HNy2CKQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

There is a lot of sadness to take in from the above clip.

There is the idea that an adult man needs a trophy to make him smile. There is the room full of maniacs clapping along with it. There is the idea that “clean coal” even exists.

But at least we can all take solace in the fact that the trophy probably cheered Donald up enough to keep him away from the nuclear codes for another day.

Twitter had many thoughts on the President’s latest participation trophy.

1.

Everybody is just giving him shiny things now to keep him happy like a damn child. https://t.co/DjLYFJVSZ9 — Covie (@covie_93) February 12, 2026

2.

I don’t know this for a fact, but I think this is the first time in history that the current FIFA Peace Prize winner became the Undisputed Champion of Coal. https://t.co/KPUIvrCQZW — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 11, 2026

3.

Everyone knows if they don’t show up to Donnie’s events without a trophy for him he will be very angry. https://t.co/dDF1VZN7Er — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 12, 2026

4.

Holy shit, this is so embarrassing! I’d say this is some late-Brezhnev era Soviet shit, but even then it wasn’t so bad.

Unbelievable. https://t.co/KhKJ3SPoUz — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) February 11, 2026

5.

same party that spent 15 years crying about participation trophies https://t.co/nFMeBA6hf3 — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) February 12, 2026

6.

We’re living in the absolute dumbest time https://t.co/tQB08bPGHb — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) February 11, 2026

7.