A French skier’s unfortunate smack in the snowballs has gone viral again, and you’re going to feel so bad for laughing

Sport funny fail skiing

Back in 2007, French skier Yannick Bertrand went massively viral after having an unfortunate collision during the World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway. With the Winter Olympics in full swing, it was inevitable that the hilarious but wince-making clip would resurface.

If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat. If you have, we wouldn’t mind betting that you’re happy to watch Bertrand’s disaster once again.

You’re going to want the sound up for this.

It’s not the Winter Olympics without watching this clip (sound on) at least a hundred times Oh monsieuuurr pic.twitter.com/NrCd06FbAO — Sierra (@Sierra_rak) February 11, 2026

“The boys took a beating on that one.”

Full marks to the commentator for capturing the perfect tone. Fewer marks to Yannick Bertrand, because you’re not supposed to do it like that.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the clip almost 20 years later.

1.

This commentator does not need media training. https://t.co/Jpq4l0HajG — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) February 12, 2026

2.

It’s crazy how pain shows you really don’t have as much control over your voice as you think. — Cobalt (@cobaltsentry) February 12, 2026

3.

We are all holding our nuts a little closer today.. thoughts and prayers to the twins — Steven Herbert Podolsky (@StevenPodolsky3) February 11, 2026

4.

I think we finally can update "The Wilhelm scream" https://t.co/OZE6O1Hdl9 — Larry Hryb, Gamer Emeritus 📱⌨️🖱️🎮 (@majornelson) February 11, 2026

5.

Accurate representation of Americans checking the news each day. https://t.co/cCb3TVEBbY — Matthew Tobin (@mtobinlaw) February 11, 2026

6.

The way he says "The Frenchman" means I have new euphemism for my penis — KettchUK (@KettchUK) February 12, 2026

7.

imagine waking up to train every morning at 5 am for four years only to take a pole straight to the teenis at 85 mph https://t.co/9QYdky8DxW — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) February 11, 2026

8.

oh my fucking god https://t.co/QTVFDtU3xI — johnny v5 (@generativist) February 12, 2026

9.

Consider this tweet to be my formal application to be the on call urologist to the Olympics. https://t.co/vtSxl6mZ1C — Sravan Panuganti, DO, FACOS (@SPuro88) February 11, 2026

10.

Zero chance you'll have a worse day than this guy. https://t.co/ixP4pOxQTm — cool telly (@Telly2Putt) February 11, 2026

11.

The sound i make when i get to the office to find 100 emails with "quick questions" about their paperwork https://t.co/QuyPALUATI — Brian Davis CPA (@BrianDavisTax) February 11, 2026

12.

Man getting hit by ski gate https://t.co/LnEowfnVmQ pic.twitter.com/NMtocL3lm9 — ShinyMcShine: Simpsons Quotes (@ShinyMcShine_) February 11, 2026

Coincidentally …

if i had a nickel every time a frenchman’s olympic dreams were dashed because of their dicks i’d have 2 nickels which is not a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice right? https://t.co/lng4o6abGr pic.twitter.com/7uTH8LrARs — Bromine Zaddy (@lukapark) February 11, 2026

READ MORE

The Winter Olympics got underway, with an appropriately wacky opening ceremony, boos for JD Vance, and a whole load of internet reactions – 32 medal winners

Source @Sierra_rak Image Screengrab