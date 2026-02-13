Politics Green Party immigration Question Time

The Green Party’s Ellie Chowns calling out Nadine Dorries’ terrible take on immigration was a refreshing change. More of this, please

Poke Reporter. Updated February 13th, 2026

We’re not sure whether the BBC was trying to pull a fast one with their description of former Tory MP, now Reform UK mouthpiece, Nadine Dorries. It certainly looks like it.

Whatever the label, she’s still spouting the same old nonsense, which on this occasion was about Jim Ratcliffe’s racist comments about immigration.

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns called her out for acknowledging that Ratcliffe got the numbers and the words wrong, yet saying he was right. She laid out a very different view of what’s keeping the poorer members of society in a bad place – and it isn’t immigrants.

The usual suspects spluttered themselves puce supporting Dorries and Ratcliffe’s comments. Here’s how the rest of Twitter responded.

Several people made the same point.

How weird. That’s not like her.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab