RFK Jr explained why he’s not ‘scared of a germ’, and left everyone else needing a splash of mind bleach – 17 raised eyebrows

US RFK Jr.

RFK Jr’s chat with Maga-friendly comedian and podcaster Theo Von was never going to be a vanilla affair, but we expected it to be a little harder to spot the actual clown than it was made by the head of health and human services.

The man who is currently laying waste to medical protections for children across the US told Theo Von why he isn’t a germophobe, and it was quite the statement.

RFK Jr: I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. pic.twitter.com/4yrT7W2Slh — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 12, 2026

We’re glad that his many years of hard drug use are behind him. We’re less glad of the mental images, and we would respectfully sugggest that Mr Roadkill should be a little more afraid of germs than he is – and he should be terrified by the viruses that are becoming so much more prevalent under his anti-vax regime.

People had some thoughts on his candid comment.

1.

I say this to my kids all the time. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 12, 2026

2.

If you haven’t snorted cocaine off a toilet seat I feel bad for you son. I’ve got 99 problems, but the germs aren’t one. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) February 12, 2026

3.

So glad RFK Jr. is leading America’s health agencies…what could possibly go wrong: "I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats" pic.twitter.com/VjgacMZshj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 12, 2026

4.

RFK Jr. just said: “I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats.” This is a man running public health policy. Meet your wellness czar: reckless, proud of it, and bragging on camera. RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/JRr3Ma1BDx — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 12, 2026

5.

The current head of public health in America https://t.co/MILT2yu4Cw — The Real Truther (@thereal_truther) February 12, 2026

6.

The man that use to "snort cocaine off of toilet seats" is telling you that vaccines are unsafe.pic.twitter.com/KwbneKeAV7 — Covie (@covie_93) February 12, 2026

7.

everything i know about this man i have learnt against my will https://t.co/nG8yr8wIjr — maha (@mahaaaay) February 12, 2026

8.

It’s almost impressive that Trump managed to hire the single worst person possible for every job in his administration. — (@DreamsAreToys) February 12, 2026

9.