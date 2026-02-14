“What’s the ‘fattest’ thing you ever did because you were hungry?” – 17 moments of glorious gluttony

Round Ups r/AskReddit

We’ve all been ravenous at some point in our lives. But have you taken extreme steps to satisfy these hunger pangs?

If so, you’ll relate to the replies to a question set by Reddit user Julie727. Over on r/AskReddit, they wanted to hear about how people have overindulged by asking:

What’s the fattest thing you ever did because you were hungry?

These top replies will stop your belly from rumbling…

1.

‘I decided to pack a lunch for work one day and ate it while packing.’

-Desperate_Taro_1781

2.

‘100 hot wings from Hooters. I ordered it to-go because I didn’t want to be distracted by the hooters girls, and I didn’t want them judging me.’

-Tee_i_am

3.

‘I didn’t have milk but I had eggnog so I used that in my Lucky Charms. Yeah, I threw up.’

-piku-lily

4.

‘Toasted an entire loaf of bread, every single slice spread with an array of butter, peanut butter, jams, pate. Then i sat watching TV and ate it all in about 40mins. An hour later i was curled on the floor with the most intense stomach cramps until i let the most horrendous fart and burp out at the same time.’

-Obvious_Estimate5350

5.

‘Specifically creamed butter and sugar like you do for a cake. It was just to eat it though’

-CommissionNo4155

6.

‘Depressed ate 80 McNuggets in my car after a breakup’

-ajfoscu

7.

‘Dipped cookies in a can of frosting. Dunkaroos for adults’

-_bat_girl_

8.

‘Ate cheesecake using Doritos for a spoon’

-muddtrout

9.