“What’s the ‘fattest’ thing you ever did because you were hungry?” – 17 moments of glorious gluttony
We’ve all been ravenous at some point in our lives. But have you taken extreme steps to satisfy these hunger pangs?
If so, you’ll relate to the replies to a question set by Reddit user Julie727. Over on r/AskReddit, they wanted to hear about how people have overindulged by asking:
What’s the fattest thing you ever did because you were hungry?
These top replies will stop your belly from rumbling…
1.
‘I decided to pack a lunch for work one day and ate it while packing.’
-Desperate_Taro_1781
2.
‘100 hot wings from Hooters. I ordered it to-go because I didn’t want to be distracted by the hooters girls, and I didn’t want them judging me.’
-Tee_i_am
3.
‘I didn’t have milk but I had eggnog so I used that in my Lucky Charms. Yeah, I threw up.’
-piku-lily
4.
‘Toasted an entire loaf of bread, every single slice spread with an array of butter, peanut butter, jams, pate. Then i sat watching TV and ate it all in about 40mins. An hour later i was curled on the floor with the most intense stomach cramps until i let the most horrendous fart and burp out at the same time.’
-Obvious_Estimate5350
5.
‘Specifically creamed butter and sugar like you do for a cake. It was just to eat it though’
-CommissionNo4155
6.
‘Depressed ate 80 McNuggets in my car after a breakup’
-ajfoscu
7.
‘Dipped cookies in a can of frosting. Dunkaroos for adults’
-_bat_girl_
8.
‘Ate cheesecake using Doritos for a spoon’
-muddtrout
9.
‘Frying matzoh bread in bacon grease. Not only excessive, but maybe a hate crime.
Tasted good, though.’
-Grombrindal18