US AOC pam bondi

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s blistering 38-second takedown of Pam Bondi was so brutal you could almost feel sorry for her (not really)

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2026

The post of US attorney general has morphed into something entirely different under Donald Trump, with Pam Bondi basically appearing to act as a presidential spokesperson rather than any independent arbiter of the law.

And in the unlikely event anyone needs reminding of that need only look at any of the multiple clips of the nonsense Bondi was spewing out in front of members of Congress last week. Here is just one of them.

And we mention Bondi again becuase of what the estimable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just had to say about Bondi, a blistering 38-second takedown that was so brutal we almost felt sorry for the US attorney general (not really, obviously).

Boom!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

READ MORE

Liz Truss posted her Trump fan-girling photo with the words ‘Right about everything’, and got mocked into next week – 23 top takedowns

Source @krassenstein