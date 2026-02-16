Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s blistering 38-second takedown of Pam Bondi was so brutal you could almost feel sorry for her (not really)

US AOC pam bondi

The post of US attorney general has morphed into something entirely different under Donald Trump, with Pam Bondi basically appearing to act as a presidential spokesperson rather than any independent arbiter of the law.

And in the unlikely event anyone needs reminding of that need only look at any of the multiple clips of the nonsense Bondi was spewing out in front of members of Congress last week. Here is just one of them.

Becca Balint: This is not a game, Secretary. Pam Bondi: I’m Attorney General. Balint: My apologies, I couldn’t tell. pic.twitter.com/jsztsrThGR — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) February 11, 2026

And we mention Bondi again becuase of what the estimable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just had to say about Bondi, a blistering 38-second takedown that was so brutal we almost felt sorry for the US attorney general (not really, obviously).

BREAKING: AOC in Germany: “You are the Attorney General of the United States of America and you don’t want to hold anyone of these pedophiles accountable? Resign or be impeached!” pic.twitter.com/GsLPFO0c2S — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 15, 2026

Boom!

1.

Starting impeachment proceedings against bondi would be a great way to get some accountability via hearings and a trial. https://t.co/1k3pXiemU9 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 15, 2026

2.

Lol she is the worst pic.twitter.com/GdWynHKSVY — Maile (@MaileOnX) February 15, 2026

3.

she should absofuckinglutley run in 2028 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mJCELcR4kV — It’s politics (@Politicsworld) February 15, 2026

4.

AOC is absolutely right—and this goes far beyond Pam Bondi. The Attorney General’s declaration that there’s “no more work to be done” on Epstein isn’t incompetence. It’s deliberate. It’s a signal that the Department of Justice, under this administration, will not touch the… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) February 15, 2026

5.

AOC in Germany calling out the US Attorney General: “You don’t want to hold any of these pedophiles accountable? Resign or be impeached!” She’s saying what millions are thinking. The Epstein files dropped. Names are known. Yet nobody with power faces consequences. If the law… — New Direction AFRICA (@Its_ereko) February 15, 2026

6.

This is arguably the largest scandal in human history. And Trump wants to just move on. Please—this is only the very beginning. — FromTheTeacher’sDesk (@FromTeachrsDesk) February 15, 2026

7.

READ MORE

Liz Truss posted her Trump fan-girling photo with the words ‘Right about everything’, and got mocked into next week – 23 top takedowns

Source @krassenstein