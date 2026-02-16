Gary Lineker had the magnificent final word on Jim Radcliffe’s outrageous ‘colonisation’ remarks

Sport gary lineker Jim radcliffe

You’ll already be well familiar with the outrage caused by chemicals multibillionaire and Manchester United co=owner Jim Radcliffe’s remarks about immigration to the country he used to live in.

🇬🇧 Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, says the UK has been colonised by immigrants: "The UK has been colonised by immigrants… the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people." Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/km5e4Q91Db — Europa.com (@europa) February 11, 2026

And we mention it again – again! – because Gary Lineker just had the magnificent final word and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Gary Lineker is speaking facts about Jim Ratcliffe. "The guy's a migrant himself, an economic migrant, he lives in Monaco. You can have a gripe all you like, but at least be here, pay taxes, and contribute to our society." pic.twitter.com/FoC0OYkcUj — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 14, 2026

Boom.

Applaud Gary Lineker please This time on Jim Ratcliffe: ‘Billionaires seek to divide us’

‘He’s an economic migrant’

‘In Monaco avoiding tax’

‘Not contributing here’

‘Man U have welcomed players from all countries’

‘Would he say the same about white people?’ Superb analysis 👏 pic.twitter.com/SARJOQG63h — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) February 14, 2026

Gary has always been a stand up guy! Glad he got away from the bigots at BBC, they wanted to finish him 🤦‍♂️🤣 — Ola (@dimeji_csv) February 14, 2026

Gary Lineker is a legend and no lies were told there pic.twitter.com/bRGTIrJI9z — UTD_MNM 🇬🇧 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@UTD_MNM) February 14, 2026

Hi Gary Lineker speaks the

Truth all those people from

Abroad keeping the NHS

Going without them it would collapse they pay there taxes and national

Insurance contributions.

Radcliffe pays no tax lives

In Monaco 🇲🇨 he is a disgrace — robert sharples (@altybob) February 14, 2026

Well said Gary, you speak for many 👏👏👏 — Hon2109 aka OneTMalloy (@HughONe93622860) February 15, 2026

Not everyone agreed, obviously, and the way some of them chose to do so spoke far more about them than it did about Lineker.

Boring, vapid, predictable the fact that you think this is some sort of brilliant take clearly exposes what a total fucking retard you are — RandomCharacter 🇬🇧 (@rand0mch4r4ct3r) February 15, 2026

