Trump said America’s lawmakers had better things to do than investigate Epstein and the entire internet begged to differ

US donald trump epstein

Spare a thought for Donald Trump – only kidding – who really, really wants the world to move on from his old pal, Jeffrey Epstein.

The man who never tires of talking about windmills, cognitive tests and Joe Biden has had it up to here – to here we tell you! – with Epstein.

So much so that he was moved to suggest that American lawmakers had better things to do than pore over the Epstein Files any longer.

Trump: “I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein…And, frankly, the DOJ, I think should just say, ‘We have other things to do.’” pic.twitter.com/T7lvOeDTGw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 15, 2026

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did …

1.

Mfw I’m named in the Epstein files a million times and want people to move on https://t.co/W08oy3I56v — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 15, 2026

2.

Dude is singlehandedly exposing himself with his own stupidity https://t.co/y89y61UfeB — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) February 15, 2026

3.

The DOJ released 3M documents of the Epstein Files with significant redactions to blitz, overwhelm, and confuse you. They want you to burn out on the filth contained therein so you’ll give up and move on. We’re not moving on from a sexual predator syndicate running the country. https://t.co/2cx3eSmElO — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) February 16, 2026

4.

They do not give a fuck about the victims. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) February 15, 2026

5.

Trump’s name appears thousands of times in the Epstein files, and he has been photographed and filmed on multiple occasions with Jeffrey Epstein. He has also sought to limit the files’ release despite legal disclosure requirements. https://t.co/5TwIAc9WJm — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) February 16, 2026

6.