US donald trump epstein

Trump said America’s lawmakers had better things to do than investigate Epstein and the entire internet begged to differ

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2026

Spare a thought for Donald Trump – only kidding – who really, really wants the world to move on from his old pal, Jeffrey Epstein.

The man who never tires of talking about windmills, cognitive tests and Joe Biden has had it up to here – to here we tell you! – with Epstein.

So much so that he was moved to suggest that American lawmakers had better things to do than pore over the Epstein Files any longer.

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did …

