Tommy Robinson’s announced a London march for 16 May and ended up magnificently owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated February 17th, 2026

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is going back on the road for a big ol’ protest – well, big-ish – in London on 16 May.

And it looks just as lame as you imagine it would. And more.

And there was something about it that didn’t ring quite right.

First of all – but very much the lesser of the two – was this.

Well quite, FA Cup final day does seem an odd choice for a march through central London. Although if only a few dozen people turn up it obviously won’t be an issue.

But more importantly, Yaxley-Lennon’s announcement came just a few days after he told everyone he was fleeing the UK because of an imminent threat by ISIS.

And these people were very quick to put two and two together, mental gymnastics that may be beyond the mind of SYL.

Well, quite.

We can only hope his personal security detail are on hand to advise him otherwise.

BREAKING!

Apparently this might happen.

Say it ain’t so, Tommy. Say it ain’t so!

