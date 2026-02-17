Tommy Robinson’s announced a London march for 16 May and ended up magnificently owned into next year

News Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is going back on the road for a big ol’ protest – well, big-ish – in London on 16 May.

And it looks just as lame as you imagine it would. And more.

May 16th is the date. Central London is the place 🇬🇧 Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God. The world will be watching, and your voice will be heard. Make your plans now. pic.twitter.com/x5osGpPFis — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 15, 2026

And there was something about it that didn’t ring quite right.

First of all – but very much the lesser of the two – was this.

He’s planned this on FA Cup final day so when it gets cancelled due to policing, he can say the government are “silencing” him again Tommy Robinson is a massive fraud, it baffles me people listen to him https://t.co/rcD41rFyUE — Callum (@CallumInLothian) February 16, 2026

Well quite, FA Cup final day does seem an odd choice for a march through central London. Although if only a few dozen people turn up it obviously won’t be an issue.

But more importantly, Yaxley-Lennon’s announcement came just a few days after he told everyone he was fleeing the UK because of an imminent threat by ISIS.

BREAKING NEWS: I’M A PRIORITY TARGET FOR ISIS!!! I have now left the country, I need time to work things out for my safety and the safety of my family. I will probably have to relocate them. I will update you when I can. pic.twitter.com/CSE2aYYlWQ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 13, 2026

And these people were very quick to put two and two together, mental gymnastics that may be beyond the mind of SYL.

Tommy Robinson: “ISIS are chasing me and I fear for my life” Also Tommy Robinson: “I’LL BE IN LONDON ON THE 16TH MAY!!” — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) February 16, 2026

Well, quite.

Let me get this straight, Tommy Robinson is hosting a massive event in Central London even though apparently he’s a high priority ISIS target. If the threat is real that he had to flee the country, why is he potentially putting his supporters at risk? — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 16, 2026

We can only hope his personal security detail are on hand to advise him otherwise.

He meant to say HMRC, not ISIS He got the wrong 4 letter organisation. — Ash M (@ashmamoojee) February 16, 2026

I think I read somewhere that ISIS are taking the 16th May off, hence Tommy should be ok that day. — @Colin Kee (@TheColinKee) February 16, 2026

And the country he claims to care so much about!! How they don’t see through his lies is really telling — (@FeelDaLove25) February 16, 2026

Apparently ISIS can’t find Benidorm on a map. — I @sweetdevil.bsky.social ️‍️‍⚧️ally (@SoftDvil) February 16, 2026

ISIS will be busy watching the FA cup final. Tommy will claim 80,000 football fans were in London for the March!! — Martin Moriarty (@MartinMori14468) February 16, 2026

Let’s all just hush and send him money. Lots of money. — Murdered By Crayons ️ (@CrayonMurders) February 16, 2026

I mean if I was running away after being threatened by a terrorist organisation one of the first things I would do is publicise my location on a particular day https://t.co/F8BqrZknuP — louis🤠🇵🇸 (@_ljh23) February 16, 2026

Must be an ISIS bank holiday that day, grifting div https://t.co/cOnfvcUM6I — R (@Rlufc96) February 16, 2026

BREAKING!

Apparently this might happen.

Another bait and switch from Yaxley-Lennon. Calling on his supporters to pay good money to come see him in London. But he’ll appear via video from a ‘secret location’ (Benidorm), with cries of persecution. It’s as transparent as the bags he keeps his ‘merch’ in. https://t.co/6pQ8jRSD8Z — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 17, 2026

Say it ain’t so, Tommy. Say it ain’t so!

