‘Honest Bob’ Jenrick’s latest attempt to appear relatable had people cringing themselves inside out – 15 top takedowns

Now that Robert Jenrick is in Reform UK, he’s found himself in the good books of cult leader and stranger to Clacton, Nigel Farage, who has appointed him Chancellor-in-waiting.

Erm …

So you’d want Robert Jenrick as shadow chancellor…this Robert Jenrick? pic.twitter.com/v8tKBNml0W — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) February 17, 2026

The change of party hasn’t affected his love of making videos so cringeworthy that you have to wonder if it’s a long-running comedy bit, and his latest one would make Alan Partridge blush. Watch out for the 1980s pop video camera angle transitions.

I’m in politics for people like my Dad. pic.twitter.com/XZCV1mMsd9 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) February 18, 2026

Between the multiple cuts and the privately educated MP’s Victoria Beckhamesque attempt to appear working class, people had so many options for piss-taking that they hardly knew where to start.

1.

Fathers of gobshites? — Dli_odoir (@Dli_ODoir) February 18, 2026

2.

You've had 3 full makeovers in politics- from cameroonite Remainer, to hardline right-wing Conservative, to Farage's populism. No one believes you're in politics for any reason other than yourself. — John 🇬🇧 (@_J_J_B) February 18, 2026

3.

Reform wants to cut the minimum wage whilst helping people like Jenrick’s 85 year old businessman father And the working classes are voting for this? https://t.co/ejkSyKL0Kp — David (@Zero_4) February 18, 2026

4.

You're in politics because you think you are better than us. pic.twitter.com/uSXPd0sxC5 — Danny Angus (@killerbees) February 18, 2026

5.

Most obviously performative/fake man in politics? https://t.co/2YPdlGkWX0 — Jack Buckby (@jackbuckby) February 18, 2026

6.

Next election is 3 years away and we’re already getting the “I’m actually normal and not a psychopath, I promise!” videos with inspirational background music Please just fuck off https://t.co/b7OpEG9lmQ — Tom 🦇 (@allmoshnopit) February 19, 2026

7.

Your dad was a fan of right-wing and nationalist evil policies. Was he ? Reform uk are scum and they will wreck every public and essential services just like your Tory scum did. We will never forget your part, never. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) February 18, 2026

8.

V funny to release a video about your politics being that of ‘family capital’ having spent the morning on Square Mile reassuring bond marketeers that you absolutely won’t fuck with an economic settlement that prioritised the City over industry for the last 4 decades https://t.co/9wE9ZJ5hRG — Ethan Shone (@EJShone93) February 18, 2026

9.

Take aways are no changes in 20 years, industries “vanished” and your dad raising a bellend https://t.co/4k0QIWhMdb — 🦍 (@Shampagnepapii) February 18, 2026

10.

You're also in politics for the likes of Richard Desmond. You know, the pornographer and Tory donor that you helped avoid paying £45,000,000 of levies when he was planning a new housing development. We don't all have a short memory champ. — ZippiddyDo (@ZippiddyD) February 18, 2026

11.

Did they get the Bohemian Rhapsody editor for this one? https://t.co/i7JWheRhiw — jack! (@NapoleonInRags_) February 18, 2026

12.

Mate, you're in politics for yourself. It's clear as day. Lets not pretend now. — Tom | Anti-Fascist, Pro-Human (@TomRose) February 18, 2026

13.

His dad was a finance director then a managing director. Why’s he pretending to be from the mines? https://t.co/xchxtNFAEx — David (@DavidMcGregorBN) February 18, 2026

14.

Fair enough? Was your dad a racist with no critical thinking skills, or a property developer trying to avoid paying tax? — Pete Gabitas (@prgres) February 18, 2026

15.

I like it when he waves cheerily to the abandoned warehouse. — @Northbanksy (@northbanksyafc) February 18, 2026

Everyone’s a critic.

Needs more camera angles https://t.co/0DTz8pv8L3 — S. I. Rubinstein (@si_rubinstein) February 18, 2026

