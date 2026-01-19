Robert Jenrick took aim at accusations he’s sexist and ended up blowing his own head off in magnificent style

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick times radio

Time now to return to Conservative, sorry, Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick, who was on Times Radio on Monday denying accusations of sexism against women MPs and journalists.

Absolute nonsense, Jenrick told @KateEMcCann, co-presenter of Times Radio’s breakfast show, except the manner in which he did it instantly became exhibit A for the prosecution. Do listen to the end (it’s not long, hnonest).

“If you, Kate, think that this is important, then you need your head checking.” Robert Jenrick says he finds suggestions he's dismissive of female journalists and politicians "offensive".@RobertJenrick | @KateEMcCann pic.twitter.com/YLyKTMMwru — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) January 19, 2026

A glorious self-own for the ages. And these people surely said it best.

1.

I’m not sure Jenrick telling @KateEMcCann to check her head is the best defence against suggestions he is dismissive of female journalists. https://t.co/EXBe2geTZK — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) January 19, 2026

2.

If a woman is accusing you of being condescending you should probably not then be condescending to her to beat the charge. — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) January 19, 2026

3.

4.

Robert Jenrick is that bloke in almost every meeting, who feels the need to interrupt any female speaking with a belittling off-colour remark: and then informs the speaker that she just can't take a joke. — Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) January 19, 2026

5.

“Look, ladyjourno, I’m not a misogynist and if you think I am, you’re mentally ill.” https://t.co/Oyx20kr3ve — James Boodt (@JDBoodt) January 19, 2026

6.

Being dismissive of a female journalist when a female journalist is asking you about your dismissive attitude towards female journalists might not be the best way of responding, Robert!

Don't be offended… set a better example! — 💙 Phil Jones 🍊 (@PhilJonesy3) January 19, 2026

7.

Perfect Jenrick responds to a question about his attitude to female journalists by a female journalist by saying she needs her head checking Arrogant twat https://t.co/RIqY5YPajk — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 19, 2026

8.

Bobby, you are a condescending prick. Have your head checked, if you can pry it out of Nige's nethers, that is. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) January 19, 2026

9.

To conclude …

🚨 Say it ain’t so. Kate (Times Radio) asks Rob about his deliberate mispronunciation of Kemi’s name and his repeated misogynistic tone toward women and female journalists. Guess his response? “You need to get your head checked.” Classy. Very classy. pic.twitter.com/t3KwKEc4ZH — Sly U (@SlyForTheRight) January 19, 2026

In two words …

To the Reform UK manor born!

Source @TimesRadio