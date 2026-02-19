US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said “It’s obviously true because I’m saying it up here”, and even she couldn’t keep a straight face – 19 helpings of Grade A chinny reckon

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2026

Karoline Leavitt was in full flow on Wednesday, and was was flowing could broadly be labelled as BS.

During her session facing the press, she claimed that the cost of fuel in red states is lower than the cost in blue states – and it very well might be – but her little aside about why journalists could trust the statement was just too far-fetched, even for her.

Ah, yes. Karoline Leavitt, that bastion of scrupulous honesty.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

Twitter spotted her laughing at her own lie, and weighed in on it.

