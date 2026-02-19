Karoline Leavitt said “It’s obviously true because I’m saying it up here”, and even she couldn’t keep a straight face – 19 helpings of Grade A chinny reckon

US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt was in full flow on Wednesday, and was was flowing could broadly be labelled as BS.

During her session facing the press, she claimed that the cost of fuel in red states is lower than the cost in blue states – and it very well might be – but her little aside about why journalists could trust the statement was just too far-fetched, even for her.

Leavitt: "I just have a quick statistic that I found fascinating and it's obviously true because I'm saying it up here" pic.twitter.com/3uElXhKeWd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

Ah, yes. Karoline Leavitt, that bastion of scrupulous honesty.

Twitter spotted her laughing at her own lie, and weighed in on it.

1.

🚨BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt LAUGHS when she suggests she always tells the truth: Leavitt: “I just have a quick statistic that I found fascinating and it's obviously true because I'm saying it up here. (Chuckles).” What an awful human being.

pic.twitter.com/wHOWAc6eMw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 18, 2026

2.

Nothing she says is true. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 18, 2026

3.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt peddles dubious red-state vs blue-state utility cost “data” and says it’s true “because I’m saying it up here.” That’s not data, it’s propaganda.pic.twitter.com/S8pGEBitSh — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 18, 2026

4.

“It’s obviously true because I’m saying it up here” is a clarification that someone who actually routinely tells the truth would not feel the need to make. https://t.co/jnSgwzEmJd — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) February 18, 2026

5.

Ummmm — Alabama, ya’ll wanna comment on this bullshit?! 😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 18, 2026

6.

Every single day is an SNL skit with these idiots. I can’t. https://t.co/SKOGjisMch — Jacob Manny (@JManny07) February 18, 2026

7.

The next time my wife asks me a question that I know I'm going lie about…I'm going to say to her, my response is obviously true because I'm saying it right here! — TDMcClellan (@TorranceMcClell) February 18, 2026

8.

No! No! No! You don’t get to portray your podium as a truth site, when most of what you peddle is misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies! https://t.co/S8wumUS3FY — Nagelations (@lagenriver) February 18, 2026

9.

"Because I said so" doesn't make it true. pic.twitter.com/fzK5rAMRlX — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) February 18, 2026

10.