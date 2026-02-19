This magnificent own of Nigel Farage went missing but has since been restored for your viewing pleasure and it’s brilliant

Videos lbc nigel farage

With Nigel Farage all over the headlines this week – well, at least until the Andrew formally known as Prince was arrested – it was only natural that this magnificent own from back in the day should go viral all over again.

It was deleted but thank goodness has now been restored in all its glory, a caller to the Reform UK leader’s old LBC show which, well, best just have a listen for yourselves.

Well, it looks like the original video has been removed from X. Good job I had a backup of classic Farage. pic.twitter.com/k7mOlHdqLe — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) February 18, 2026

Bravo that man (no, not you, Farage)!

My fave clip ever. The geezer calling in ought to have been honoured. https://t.co/KSFQhAffLH — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) February 18, 2026

Makes me laugh every time. — Tony (@TonyB_1997) February 18, 2026

The best phone in chat of all time right here https://t.co/I1GH99JOuX — Astorial (@Astorial528768) February 18, 2026

Ahahahaha Guys, you’ve got to admit one thing: British humour is unbeatable.https://t.co/lGJtr0Ibg9 — Elisa Mosini 🇪🇺🇮🇹 (@MosiniElisa) February 18, 2026

An all-time classic radio moment. I don’t know who this caller was, but the lines, his delivery and timing were sheer perfection. pic.twitter.com/1SQA2Huxp8 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 19, 2026

That was John from Somerset, a regular caller to Nick Abbot’s radio show. @NIAbbot — Davyg (@SlapBatter) February 18, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it …

Another drop dead losing anti democratic fuckwit like yourself. Bless. — SuperRipper (@james_youn39214) February 17, 2026

… but it only made us enjoy it more.

