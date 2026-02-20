People discovered that 12 per cent of Americans think Joan of Arc was married to Noah, and the mockery was biblical – 19 favourites

US Americans

A 2005 biblical literacy survey reported that 12 per cent of Americans believe that Joan of Arc was married to Noah.

Of course, now that they all have Trump bibles, we suppose they’re clued up on the good book, and simply believe that a 34-times felon mentioned more than a million times in the Epstein files was annointed by God to lead them.

We reckon the Joan of Arc thing was considerably less stupid.

The statistic crops up fairly regularly, and is absolutely to be taken with a large pinch of salt. It recently found its way to Twitter via Radio 4.

BBC Radio 4 just mentioned that 12% of Americans believe that Joan of Arc was Noah's wife. — Kevin May (@Yam_Nivek) February 16, 2026

Twitter jokes flooded in. (See what we did there?)

1.

The difference between Noah’s Ark and Joan of Arc is that one was made of wood and the other Maid of Orleans — Christopher Dodwell (@ChrisDodwell01) February 16, 2026

2.

Good grief. Everyone knows they were just friends. https://t.co/HOjWMxLhpA — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) February 17, 2026

3.

And 88% think she was a welder https://t.co/bV92OIn99c — Matt Thomas (@MattThomas1405) February 17, 2026

4.

That's just silly, we know she built the Arc de Triomphe. — E.D. Kelley (@ParalaxView) February 17, 2026

5.

Hilarious bit right at the front of the Ark museum/experience. pic.twitter.com/DJVY6KcPYd — Fruit Loop Connoisseur (@FreeToucanSam) February 16, 2026

6.

That's what happens when you treat Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure as a history lesson. @BillandTed3 pic.twitter.com/JKAIhgIZGz — Caroline O'Connell (@Gruaig_Rua) February 16, 2026

7.

Well, the Bible doesn't actually tell us what Noah's wife's name was… — Q T Arbuthnot (@qtarbuthnot) February 16, 2026

8.

What about their son, DeTriomphe? https://t.co/spVKcZjeKO — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) February 16, 2026

9.

It was Noah and Nelly. I saw it on TV pic.twitter.com/pz5vayUW8J — ardentcritic2 (@Dulloldguy) February 16, 2026

10.