People discovered that 12 per cent of Americans think Joan of Arc was married to Noah, and the mockery was biblical – 19 favourites

Poke Reporter. Updated February 20th, 2026

A 2005 biblical literacy survey reported that 12 per cent of Americans believe that Joan of Arc was married to Noah.

Of course, now that they all have Trump bibles, we suppose they’re clued up on the good book, and simply believe that a 34-times felon mentioned more than a million times in the Epstein files was annointed by God to lead them.

We reckon the Joan of Arc thing was considerably less stupid.

The statistic crops up fairly regularly, and is absolutely to be taken with a large pinch of salt. It recently found its way to Twitter via Radio 4.

Twitter jokes flooded in. (See what we did there?)

